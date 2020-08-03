OSV Innovation Challenge Ignites Fire of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Church with Upcoming Demo Day

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A beacon of hope, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the Church shines brightly as OSV Institute prepares to award three $100,000 prizes as the culmination to their first-ever Innovation Challenge to be held at The University of Notre Dame on Saturday, August 29. This year-long process began last August when more than 350 Catholic entrepreneurs submitted applications for their "napkin idea" to be considered for the OSV Innovation Challenge, established in partnership with Catholic Creatives, Notre Dame IDEA Center, and SENT. Now down to 12 finalists, three will be selected by a panel of experts, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs to receive funding to support and grow some of the brightest ideas in the Church today.

"For more than 100 years, OSV Institute has been funding great organizations and initiatives in the Church," states Jason Shanks, President of OSV Institute. "But times have changed, and so have the needs within the Church."

More than just a contest, the OSV Innovation Challenge is an incubator experience for participants who aim to think beyond the status quo and to view the Catholic Church through the lenses of innovation and creativity. "We are not aiming to fund the next good idea, but to invest in people – emerging innovators and seasoned trailblazers – by forming a new generation of entrepreneurs who are not afraid to relook at how we encounter and evangelize through the Truth and beauty of the Catholic Church," says Shanks. "The Church has always been at the forefront of great ideas - hospital systems, schools and universities, missions, shrines, and some of the greatest art known to man. This Challenge is a search for Catholic innovators with world-changing ideas."

The idea for the Challenge was co-authored by OSV Institute and Catholic Creatives, a movement of Catholic designers, filmmakers, photographers, creative thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs, and others working to bring the gospel to the world in fresh, beautiful ways. Not only did OSV Institute pledge the initial three $100,000 prizes, they also sponsored a 10-week Notre Dame IDEA Center Accelerator Program for the 12 finalists, which began in June and integrated a custom curriculum and personalized coaching from world-class Catholic speakers, entrepreneurs, ministers, and artists, and spiritual support tailored for entrepreneurs. Finalists also received spiritual formation provided by SENT Ventures. Upon completion, finalists will receive a Catholic Innovator Certificate from the University of Notre Dame.

"Finalists have received ongoing professional coaching, business acumen, opportunities for spiritual growth, and peer-to-peer mentoring meant to form well-rounded individuals and organizations able to grow and thrive for years to come," states John Henry, Director of Startup Programs at the Notre Dame IDEA Center. The OSV Innovation Challenge will culminate with Demo Day, hosted by the IDEA Center on Saturday, August 29, where finalists will present their honed pitches to a panel of expert judges who will award three $100,000 prizes. The prizes will be awarded as direct capital to support project completion.

"I think as Catholics we often hold a false dichotomy between faith and business," comments finalist Dave Kang, writer, producer, and director with Ecce! Films. "By taking in the stories and wisdom of our guest speakers and the lives of the saints, I learned that faith and entrepreneurship do go hand in hand. There is a great both/and."

To gain a better understanding of this game-changing initiative and its impact on the Church, media are invited to participate in Demo Day events virtually. Media will have the opportunity to interview finalists and OSV Innovation Challenge leaders on Friday and Saturday, August 28-29 via a virtual green room. Challenge winners will be announced Saturday evening and will be available for virtual interviews immediately following.

Contact Carrie Kline at [email protected] to:

Schedule an interview with Jason Shanks to learn more about the OSV Institute Innovation Challenge.

to learn more about the OSV Institute Innovation Challenge. Book virtual interviews with finalists and OSV Challenge leaders during Demo Day events, including interviews with the three winners once they are announced Saturday evening.

Register to live-stream Demo Day events as a member of the media.

For more information and a complete press kit, visit https://www.osvchallenge.com/press .

In 1915, Fr. John Francis Noll began the OSV Institute to extend the reach of Our Sunday Visitor in service and support of Catholic organizations. With over $80 million returned to Catholic organizations to date, the OSV Institute continues to serve the Church by supporting and encouraging innovative and effective Church-related programs and activities. Three areas of special interest for funding are Re-Captivating Millennials, Hispanic Experience and Supporting Parents. In 2017, the Institute expanded its reach to provide support for new innovation and to serve as an incubator for new efforts supporting the Catholic Church. Learn more at www.osvinstitute.com.

