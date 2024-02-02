"Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole" Releases Highly Anticipated Official Teaser Trailer

Official teaser trailer is now live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ccFFrRrWF4&feature=youtu.be

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole," a film depicting a sinister take on an iconic cartoon classic that encompasses the pure horror genre, has officially dropped its exceptionally creepy teaser trailer that will bring chills up viewer's spines. Filmmaker and producer Lilton Stewart III and Lucinda Bruce are working with talent to finalize the roster for the film and will begin filming this spring. The official teaser trailer is now available for viewing here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ccFFrRrWF4&feature=youtu.be.

Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole

"The teaser trailer will give people a taste of the gruesome and nightmarish journey that takes the characters from an exciting adventure of finding themselves, to one they hope to make it out of alive," Stewart said, Creator of the film. "Creating a new type of horror film that has never been done before has always been a dream of mine. I think the audience will be surprised at the significant differences between 'Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole' and other films in the spin-off horror space."

The cryptic teaser sets a very particular tone to the unsettling and tense vibe of the movie, sharing a sneak peek of the gory, menacing sight of Oswald's rabbit and includes nostalgic cartoon music. The film falls into both the horror and adventure genres.

The film follows the main character, Art, and friends embarking on what starts as an innocent journey to track down his family lineage, quickly turns into a bloodcurdling nightmare when they find his Great-Grandpa Oswald's abandoned home. The group is transported to a place lost in time, shrouded by dark Hollywood devilry.

When Art's Great-Grandpa's come-to-life cartoon Rabbit, a dark entity, decides their lives belong to it, the group is petrified. Art and his friends must work together to escape the haunting prison by the skin of their teeth, before the Rabbit gets to them first.

The movie has a 142-page script and will be produced in partnership with Mana Animation Studio for animation, Tandem Post House for post-production and VFX Supervisor, Bob Homami, who is known for "The Tomorrow War," "Oblivion" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Releasing the teaser trailer leaves me eager to showcase more shocking sneak peeks once the film is underway and we have confirmed talent," Bruce said, Producer and Owner of production company Lady of the Light Productions.

The production team is currently seeking investors to help reach their funding goals that will make their vision of this unique horror film come to life and reach a large audience. If you would like to learn more, Stewart and Bruce are available for introductory briefings and the investor deck is available upon request.

To learn more about Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole, please visit https://www.oswaldsrabbit.com/.

ABOUT LILTON STEWART III

Lilton Stewart III is an Award-Winning American Filmmaker born and raised in St. Louis, MO, celebrating over fifteen years in the film Industry. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Digital Filmmaking and Video Production in 2015 and received Master Class training from the American Society of Cinematographers in 2016. Currently residing in Los Angeles, CA, Lilton has well-sharpened skills and peer-recognized accolades in areas including Writing and Directing. Most of his notable award-winning projects include 20 times nominated and Best Short Horror Winner, "An Offer Refused" (2022), Two times Best Original and Best Horror Screenplay winner, "Written By" (2020), Best Director Award-winning short film, "Break Fee" (2018) and five-time Best Short Film winner, "Depravity" (2015). His first feature film debut, The Burden of Guilt (2023), has won over seven awards, including three Best Feature wins and Best Director.

ABOUT LUCINDA BRUCE

Lucinda Bruce is an Award-Winning Australian Film Producer, and a growing voice for women in the industry. She started her production company, Lady of the Light Productions, in 2017, in order to help promote diversity, disability awareness and gender equity in film. Some recent projects include The Burden of Guilt (2024), Dirty Little Secrets (2024), The Party Bus (2023) and Strings Attached (2022). Notable mentions include Evan Wood (2021), which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Dances with Films at the TCL Chinese Theatre (2021); 350 Days: The Movie (2018), one of Amazon's best-selling documentary films for a short time; London International Short Film Festival Winner, "Killing Christmas" (2018); and Cannes Short Film Corner screened Crazy8's short "A Family of Ghosts" (2017).

