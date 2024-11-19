Osyte Raises $4 Million to Drive AI-Powered Investment Automation and Optimization for Multi-Asset Portfolios

Funding led by Moneta Ventures, and includes participation from Fintech investors SixThirty Ventures, Altari Ventures, Tacoma Venture Fund, and Sigmas Group Family Office.

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osyte (pronounced O-Sight), developers of an AI-powered multi-asset portfolio management technology, today announced the closing of its $4 million seed round. This additional capital will enable Osyte to expand its go-to-market capabilities, accelerate its AI product roadmap, and scale its client management team to meet growing demand.

Osyte's mission is to create more structure, transparency, and operational efficiency for the roughly 50,000 Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, and Institutional fund managers who are increasingly struggling to manage the trillions of dollars moving from traditional to alternative investments.

"Osyte significantly reduces the complexity, risk, and cost tied to managing multi-asset portfolios with public and private assets. With Osyte, Asset Managers can leverage AI to automate many portfolio management decisions and re-focus their time on the most high-value investment functions," said Charles Anselm, CEO and co-founder of Osyte.

Private assets under management are projected to reach over $15 trillion, experiencing nearly 20% annual growth over the next 5 years. Osyte's technology enables liquidity management of hedge funds and private market commitments, AI/ML powered portfolio optimization, risk and exposure analytics, rebalancing, and streamlines trading of multi-asset portfolios with both liquid and illiquid securities. Osyte's customers can expect an 80% reduction in operational overhead tied to managing multi-asset portfolios when using the Osyte platform.

"When investment managers today look to deliver true multi-asset portfolios, they have to support greater complexity at both the level of the client portfolio and their own operations. Osyte's founders have created a platform that embraces portfolio and operational complexities natively, so that institutions can manage these portfolios, scalably," said Atul Kamra, Managing Partner at SixThirty Ventures.

The Osyte team has significant portfolio management expertise at one of the industry's largest outsourced CIOs, previously managing billions of dollars for endowments, foundations, pension funds, and other institutional investors.

"We're thrilled to partner with Osyte; their end-to-end platform, backed by a team with deep industry experience, empowers asset managers with a scalable, robust solution for managing both public and private assets in a total portfolio approach," said Ashu Bhalla, Partner at Moneta Ventures. "We believe Osyte's approach will transform portfolio optimization across the investment industry." Ashu, will be joining Osyte's Board of Directors.

