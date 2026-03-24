OT Security Leaders Expose the "Minutes That Matter" Gap Attackers Are Exploiting

Live webinar reveals why detection alone is failing industrial organizations and what leaders must do to prevent operational disruption

IRVING, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial organizations are facing a growing and dangerous reality: by the time a cyber threat is detected in an operational technology (OT) environment, it may already be too late to prevent damage.

On March 31, 2026, TXOne Networks, in collaboration with World Wide Technology (WWT), will host a live webinar titled "The Dangerous Minutes After Detection: Fixing OT's Prevention Gap" - bringing together OT security experts and practitioners to address the critical gap between detecting a threat and actually stopping it.

The dangerous minutes after OT threat detection and how to stop attacks before disruption. Post this

Part One of a Three-Part Series

This webinar launches From Visibility to Protection, a three-part series guiding OT security leaders from reactive monitoring to complete, operationally safe protection. Future sessions will address alert fatigue, automation, and OT-native prevention controls.

Detection Is Not Enough

For years, OT cybersecurity strategies have centered on visibility and detection. But new data and real-world incidents show a fundamental flaw in this approach. Attackers can deploy ransomware and disrupt operations in minutes, while coordinated response actions across security, IT, and operations teams can take significantly longer, creating a dangerous and exploitable window of exposure.

"Detection is not the finish line," said Josh Beed, Senior Solutions Engineer at TXOne Networks. "Many organizations have invested heavily in visibility yet still experience operational disruption because they lack the ability to act fast enough. The question is no longer whether you can detect a threat, it's whether you can stop it before it impacts production".

Enrique Martinez, OT/IoT Security Practice Lead at WWT, will bring a practitioner's perspective to the discussion, drawing on firsthand experience with industrial organizations that had detection tools in place but were still unable to prevent incidents.

Together, Beed and Martinez will introduce a new framework for OT cybersecurity - one that moves beyond detection toward prevention-driven outcomes, outlining what a mature security posture looks like in operational environments and how to make the shift from alert-driven response to automated, inline protection purpose-built for OT systems.

Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of:

Why detection alone cannot prevent operational disruption

How the "coordination gap" delays response and increases risk

What capabilities are required to achieve true prevention in OT environments

How to evaluate whether current security investments are delivering real protection outcomes

This session is designed for CISOs, OT security leaders, plant managers, IT, engineering, and operations stakeholders responsible for ensuring operational continuity in industrial environments.

Webinar Details:

Date: March 31, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Platform: BrightTalk

Register here: The Dangerous Minutes after Detection: Fixing OT's Prevention Gap [Part 1]

About TXOne Networks

Since its founding, TXOne Networks focuses exclusively on operational technology - helping industrial organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for OT environments, TXOne's simplified, operationally safe solutions move beyond visibility to prevention, so organizations can continue their OT evolution without increasing their risk. For more information, visit www.txone.com.

SOURCE TXOne Networks USA, Inc.