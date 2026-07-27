The Next Evolution of OT Cybersecurity Isn't Finding Risk - It's Reducing It.

TXOne Networks redefines success in OT cybersecurity by transforming cyber visibility into continuous operational cyber risk reduction.

IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial organizations have made tremendous progress in cyber visibility. Asset inventories are more complete, vulnerability intelligence is richer, and security teams are identifying more cyber risks than ever before. Yet despite this progress, operational risk continues to grow. The challenge is no longer simply discovering exposures - it's continuously reducing the risks that matter most without disrupting production.

In 2025, CISA published 2,155 ICS-related CVEs across 508 Industrial Control Systems advisories—the highest volume on record. At the same time, AI is transforming both sides of cybersecurity—enabling defenders to discover more cyber exposures while helping attackers identify, develop, and exploit vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed. Greater visibility is a significant step forward, but discovering more risk alone does not make industrial operations more secure. As cyber findings grow in both volume and velocity, organizations have less time to determine which risks require action and implement operationally safe protections before attackers can exploit them.

The future of OT cybersecurity isn't discovering more vulnerabilities—it's reducing operational cyber risk. Post this

Unlike traditional IT environments, industrial organizations cannot simply patch every vulnerability. Limited maintenance windows, legacy infrastructure, production requirements, safety constraints, and operational continuity require organizations to balance risk reduction with operational realities. The organizations that will lead the next generation of OT cybersecurity will be those that can transform visibility into continuous operational risk reduction without compromising safe and reliable operations.

"The OT security industry has spent years improving visibility, and that's been an important step forward," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "But visibility is only the beginning. Organizations must determine which risks matter most and implement the right protection strategies for their operational environment. Prioritization alone does not reduce risk. Protection does. Success should be measured by how much operational cyber risk organizations continuously reduce."

TXOne believes the next evolution of OT cybersecurity is not discovering more risk but continuously reducing operational risk by turning visibility into protection and protection into measurable outcomes.

To support this approach, TXOne has developed the Discover → Assess → Protect (DAP) framework, enabling organizations to transform visibility into continuous risk reduction:

Discover – Continuously identify industrial assets and cyber exposures.

– Continuously identify industrial assets and cyber exposures. Assess – Prioritize the risks that matter most.

– Prioritize the risks that matter most. Protect – Reduce risk through operationally safe protection.

At Black Hat USA 2026, TXOne Networks will demonstrate how the Sennin OT Cyber Risk Management portfolio, including the SenninRecon asset discovery sensor and the SenninOne risk management console, work together with the TXOne OT Protection portfolio through the Discover → Assess → Protect (DAP) framework, enabling industrial organizations to transform visibility into continuous risk reduction without disrupting production.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks delivers cybersecurity purpose-built for operational technology, helping industrial organizations identify, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk while maintaining safe, reliable operations.

https://www.txone.com

SOURCE TXOne Networks USA, Inc.