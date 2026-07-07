TXOne Networks Creates Industry Initiative to Address the Next Challenge in OT Security: Turning Findings into Action

IRVING, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, industrial organizations have invested in visibility to better understand cyber risk across their OT environments. Today, most security teams face a different challenge: turning hundreds or even thousands of vulnerability findings into clear, actionable priorities that reduce operational risk without disrupting production.

To help address this industry shift, TXOne Networks has created "A Score Is Not a Plan," a new educational initiative designed to help OT security practitioners move beyond collecting findings and start reducing risk.

Visibility isn't the challenge anymore. Turning vulnerability findings into action is. Post this

The Growing Gap Between Discovery and Action

As automated asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and AI-assisted analysis continue to accelerate, industrial organizations are identifying more vulnerabilities than ever before. Yet production schedules, maintenance windows, legacy systems, and operational constraints still determine what can realistically be addressed.

The challenge is no longer discovering risk. It's understanding which risks deserve action first.

In many environments, teams can identify hundreds or even thousands of potential vulnerabilities yet lack a practical framework for determining where to focus first. The result is a growing backlog of unresolved findings, competing remediation priorities, and a widening gap between vulnerability discovery and meaningful risk reduction.

"Visibility has become foundational to modern OT security strategies, but visibility alone doesn't reduce operational risk," said Quentin Kantaris, Principal Solutions Engineer at TXOne Networks. "The next phase of OT cybersecurity is helping organizations determine which risks actually deserve action and how to reduce them without disrupting production. That's the shift our industry is making, and it's the conversation we hope to advance through this initiative."

Addressing the Next Challenge in OT Cybersecurity

"A Score Is Not a Plan" explores the next stage of OT cybersecurity maturity: moving from visibility to action.

Across three educational sessions, TXOne experts walk through a structured progression - from understanding exposure, to prioritizing operational risk, to building remediation strategies and long-term security roadmaps grounded in real-world operational constraints.

Rather than focusing solely on identifying vulnerabilities, the series demonstrates how industrial organizations can prioritize the findings that matter most and reduce risk without disrupting production.

What Attendees Will Learn

Participants will learn:

Why Critical doesn't always mean Urgent

Why vulnerability severity alone doesn't determine remediation priority

How operational context changes vulnerability prioritization

Practical strategies for moving from findings to actionable risk reduction

The series continues by exploring how organizations can build remediation plans that align with operational realities before concluding with a practical framework for translating assessment findings into long-term OT cybersecurity roadmaps.

Registration Details

Register for the webinar, July 9, 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET:

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/20751/668790?utm_source=TXOneNetworks&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=668790

About TXOne Networks

Since its founding, TXOne Networks focuses exclusively on operational technology - helping industrial organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for OT environments, TXOne's simplified, operationally safe solutions move beyond visibility to prevention, so organizations can continue their OT evolution without increasing their risk. For more information, visit https://www.txone.com.

SOURCE TXOne Networks USA, Inc.