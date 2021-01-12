OTA Insight Announced Winner Of Three 2021 HotelTechAwards Categories

LONDON, SINGAPORE and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform and global leader in providing data intelligence to the hospitality industry since 2012, was today announced the winner of three HotelTechAwards by HotelTechReport. The organisation has been named the winner in the following software categories:

#1 - Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Tool #1 - Business Intelligence Software #1 - Parity Management Software

Each month, more than 100,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category, based primarily on customer feedback but also key data points such as integration compatibility, organizational health, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

Hundreds of real-world reviews from verified users of Revenue Insight, Rate Insight and Parity Insight are featured on HotelTechReport, including, "intuitive, easy-to-use visual dashboards" and "real-time, high-quality, data." Customers also widely praise OTA Insight's "innovative products," "actionable insights" and "responsive global customer support team," and note that "OTA Insight is invaluable for revenue managers."

"Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on real data", said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "Hoteliers trust this award when making purchase decisions because scoring is transparent and participation is ubiquitous. The ranking process is simple and unbiased--judging is based on time tested ranking factors, publicly available data and crowdsourced insights from verified hoteliers who have hands-on experience with each product."

"These awards are a confirmation of the hard work of the entire organisation," said Gino Engels, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at OTA Insight. "We're honoured to be recognised as one of the best full-stack commercial platforms in hospitality. This past year has been unlike any other, posing unique challenges across every sector of the hospitality industry. To help guide hoteliers during the pandemic, we launched Market Insight, which offers forward-looking, top-of-funnel flight and hotel search data. These data points will be essential in 2021, as no one knows how the demand will look when it returns. We will continue to innovate to help our customers through the recovery and beyond, with our platform of best in class products and outstanding customer service."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners are selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform, with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of thousands of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue, distribution and marketing decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight, Revenue Insight and Market Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly intuitive and customisable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.

OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports more than 55,000 properties in 168 countries. Named the UK's 17th fastest-growing private technology company in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 in 2020 and category winner for Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Tool, Parity Management Software, and Business Intelligence Software in the 2021 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter(@otainsight) and LinkedIn. To schedule an interview with company executives, please contact Adam Swart: [email protected]

About Hotel Tech Report

Hotel Tech Report is the world's largest online community for technology insights and digital transformation strategies in the massive hotel industry. Our mission is to arm hotel owners and managers with the tools they need to leverage modern digital technologies and solve real-world business problems. Everything that we do is built upon a foundation of trust and transparency provided by authentic verified peer and expert reviews. Each month we help nearly 100,000 hoteliers learn about technology solutions and strategies that make their properties more efficient and solve their most pressing business problems.

Related Images

2021-hoteltechreport-winner.jpg

2021 HotelTechReport Winner

#1 - Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Tool #1 - Business Intelligence Software #1 - Parity Management Software

SOURCE OTA Insight