OTA Insight Introduces Parity Insight at HITEC Houston

Parity Insight's user-friendly dashboard helps hoteliers better control distribution and helps to manage their reliance on OTA business. The business intelligence solution tracks where hoteliers are losing valuable revenue and finds all discrepancies between their brand and third-party channels. Through Parity Insight, revenue managers are able to view historical parity issues to monitor the evolution of their performance, track future parity issues up to 12 months in advance, as well as monitor real-time updates on how rates are appearing on OTA and metasearch websites.

In conjunction with the launch of Parity Insight, OTA Insight will be releasing key findings from its first Hotel Parity Report. This new report will provide a deep-dive into market trends affecting rate parity for hotels and will highlight:

North American parity performance trends

Parity performance of Major Chains versus Independents and Local Chains

Rate variance breakdown

Parity performance by channel

Findings from Hotel Parity Report:

Results from OTA Insight's first Hotel Parity Report have found that in North America, 48% of the time, OTA rates were more competitive than an Independent or Local Chain hotel's website rate, which is in contrast to Major Chain Hotels where this occurs 24% of the time. The report also reveals the Leading Channels where these parity issues occur, with SnapTravel topping the list for Independent Hotels and Local Chains as well as across Major Chain Hotels.

According to Gino Engels, Co-founder and CCO of OTA Insight, "The goal of our integrated and intuitive solutions is to provide revenue managers with the tools to create prosperous revenue strategies. Through our Hotel Parity Report and Parity Insight tool, we are uncovering where and why parity issues arise while simultaneously supplying a solution that helps revenue managers control overall parity performance. We look forward to showcasing both the findings from our report and the new tool to our industry colleagues at HITEC Houston."

HITEC Houston attendees can experience an exclusive preview of the Parity Insight tool at OTA Insight's booth, #2303. Parity Insight will be rolling out across the OTA Insight platform starting June 18. The Hotel Parity Report will be available to HITEC Houston visitors for download at: https://www.otainsight.com/hotel-parity-report

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customizable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports over 30,000 properties in 140 countries. For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight.

Media Contact:

otainsight@n6a.com

pr@otainsight.com

212-334-9753

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ota-insight-introduces-parity-insight-at-hitec-houston-300667421.html

SOURCE OTA Insight

Related Links

https://www.otainsight.com

