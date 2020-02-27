OTA Insight is building the future of market intelligence

LONDON, DALLAS and SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight , the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, will offer an early preview of Market Insight, its new predictive market intelligence technology that is able to capture hotel booking intent in real-time, at ITB Berlin (Stand 112b, Hall 10.1).

"The way we've been looking at data to gauge booking demand all these years has been quite limited," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO at OTA Insight. "Hotels have traditionally based revenue decisions primarily on OTB data, which provides some indicators on the potential for future demand, but in reality it's only part of the picture."

"With a broad range of additional sources of information available that can help signal booking intent, the industry is crying out for a revolutionary technology that harnesses the true power of this data."

In an industry-first, Market Insight's new breakthrough technology is built to tap into billions of carefully weighted data-points from multiple top-of-funnel data sources, ranging from hotel web searches, online reviews, flight data, events, holidays, alternative lodging inventory data to weather forecasts and uses its unique AI-powered technology to deliver location-specific and segmented demand insights.

"From our extensive research and development efforts, some incredible insights have already come to light and we have been able to draw some clear correlations between a range of data sources which highlight booking intent and their effect on demand, so we're excited to be able to bring an early preview of the concept to ITB," said Fitzpatrick.

This new real-time market intelligence technology will make it easier and faster for hotels to uncover revenue opportunities ahead of the competition and allow commercial teams to align budgets and campaigns with one clear view on future market demand.

Hoteliers are invited to register to be one of the first to see the future of hotel market intelligence at ITB at Stand 112b, Hall 10.1.

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight, Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customisable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.

OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports more than 50,000 properties in 168 countries. Named the UK's 17th fastest-growing private technology company in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 in 2019 and Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Solution in the 2020 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter ( @otainsight ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/ota-insight ).

