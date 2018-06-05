OTA Insight Partners with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts

"Not maintaining parity is one of the largest threats to our brand and OTA Insight allows us to efficiently track down rate parity violations. Additionally, we are able to measure parity loss by property, which allows us to hold our revenue leaders accountable across various locations," says Jenna Villalobos, Vice President of Revenue Management, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts.

OTA Insight's customer milestone showcases strong growth to its North American and APAC business divisions. Since entering the market in August 2016, OTA Insight's ability to expand rapidly in this region is a testament to its hard work in creating a simple-to-use, intuitive and interactive platform that customers have quickly embraced.

The addition of Outrigger Hotels & Resorts highlights OTA Insight's ability to have a direct and meaningful impact, early-on. "Although we are still in the early rollout phase, we have already seen gains in being able to diagnose, communicate, and address pricing issues quickly across our properties," adds Villalobos in regards to Outrigger's partnership with OTA Insight.

"Our platform allows hoteliers to focus on the data sets that matter most to achieve their revenue goals," says Gino Engels, Co-founder and CCO of OTA Insight. "We are thrilled Outrigger Hotels and Resorts as well as our other 30,000 customers continue to drive value in our user-friendly revenue management tools, and specifically our parity monitoring capabilities."

OTA Insight provides the tools to make smarter pricing and distribution decisions and enables hoteliers to manage and track all the relevant factors that can impact demand. Through the partnership, hoteliers at Outrigger Hotels and Resorts will have access to a suite of revenue intelligence solutions including OTA Insight's rate intelligence dashboard, parity monitoring, events tracker, and ranking and review analytics.

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customizable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports over 30,000 properties in 140 countries. For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER HOTELS AND RESORTS

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is a privately held leisure lodging, retail and hospitality company with corporate offices in Hawaii and operating globally in the Asia-Pacific, Oceania and Indian Ocean regions. From its Outrigger Signature Experiences to its Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program, the values-based company invites guests to escape ordinary with exceptional hospitality and authentic cultural experiences, incorporating local traditions and customs at each of its properties worldwide. Founded in 1947, Outrigger has grown into a highly successful, multi-branded portfolio of hotels, condominiums and vacation resort properties, including Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Embassy Suites®, Best Western®, Wyndham Vacation Ownership® and Hilton Grand VacationsTM. Outrigger currently operates and/or has under development 37 properties with approximately 6,500 rooms located in Hawaii (Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island); Guam; Fiji; Thailand; Mauritius; and the Maldives. Find Outrigger at: www.outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

