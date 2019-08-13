OTA Insight Releases Industry-First Compare Module Functionality, Helping Hotels Uncover Competitor Pricing Strategies

As a market-first feature, this latest development will enable hoteliers to analyze different rate variations , including length-of-stay , public vs member rates, mobile vs desktop rates, meal plans, best flex vs lowest rates, number of guests and much more, and extract detailed competitor discounting plans via a simple side-by-side comparison dashboard.

The Compare Module Functionality will be unveiled at the Hotel Data Conference in Nashville and the APAC Revenue Management Summit , both on the 14th of August 2019. It will be the latest in a string of recent developments from OTA Insight, including Secondary Compset, Members' Only Rate Tracking, Mobile Rates Tracking and Multi-Property Rate Management, which have been added to Rate Insight in recent months.

"As hoteliers continue to strive to maintain an edge in an increasingly competitive landscape, it's important for OTA Insight to continue to innovate and deliver advancements that support hoteliers," says OTA Insight's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Gino Engels. "With our latest development, hoteliers can gain quicker, more meaningful insight into their competitors' discounting strategies across different rate and room types, helping them refine their pricing and stay ahead of the game."

To request a demo of OTA Insight's latest enhancements or book a meeting with the team during either event, please visit the Hotel Data Conference or APAC Revenue Management Summit pages.

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customisable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.

OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports more than 40,000 properties in 168 countries. Ranked one of 10 "Ones to Watch" in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

