OTA Insight surpasses 50,000-property milestone with global IHG® agreement

LONDON and DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight , the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, today announced a series of milestones that have played a key role in helping the company reach the 50,000-client benchmark in only six years of trading, culminating in a global parity management agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies.

"IHG is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to streamline distribution and improve profitability at more than 5,700 hotels worldwide," said Philippe Garnier, VP Third Party Distribution at IHG. "We appreciate the recent developments made by OTA Insight to its end-to-end parity solution, Parity Insight . OTA Insight gives our hotels a solution that is simple to use and that will contribute to channel optimisation efforts."

IHG is the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships for OTA Insight, their customers including Radisson Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, NH Hotel Group and Playa Hotels & Resorts, to name a few.

"In a world of multi-channel distribution, maintaining online rate parity is a huge and increasingly complex challenge for global brands and regional chains" said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of OTA Insight. "We're delighted that IHG has chosen OTA Insight to help address their online rate parity issues. We now support 9 of the top 10 global chain parity programs demonstrating the industry's level of trust and confidence in our solutions. Our valued partnership with IHG brings OTA Insight's property-count to over 50,000, a major milestone for our team."

This milestone is passed in the same month that OTA Insight was named the UK's 17th fastest-growing private technology company in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. Other company highlights this year include the recent launch of its Compare Module functionality , a rate-type comparison feature that removes the need for report generation and analysis within Rate Insight.

To support the continuous growth, OTA Insight has grown to nearly 200 employees, almost doubling in the past 12 months, with staff and hubs across six continents.

Media enquiries: For further press information please contact us at pr@otainsight.com .

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight,

Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customisable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.

OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports more than 50,000 properties in 168 countries. Named the UK's 17th fastest-growing private technology company in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 in 2019, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight .

Contact OTA Insight:

pr@otainsight.com

SOURCE OTA Insight

Related Links

https://www.otainsight.com

