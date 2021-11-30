OTA Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.46 Bn | Eurofins Scientific SE and Intertek Group Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The 120-page report on the OTA testing market includes segmentation by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and solution (software and services and hardware and accessories). This report provides key industry analysis as well as the latest trends and challenges.

The OTA testing market is driven by the increasing demand for LTE technologies. However, factors such as lack of radiated antenna performance may hamper the growth of the market.

Major OTA Testing Companies:

Anritsu Corp.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Microwave Vision

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

RWTUV GmbH

SGS SA

UL LLC

OTA Testing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

OTA Testing Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Software and services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware and accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025

OTA Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anritsu Corp., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Microwave Vision, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RWTUV GmbH, SGS SA, and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

