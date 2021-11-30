OTA Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.46 Bn | Eurofins Scientific SE and Intertek Group Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Nov 30, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OTA testing market value is expected to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 11.24%. This report by Technavio can help businesses make confident decisions using the right benchmarks and analysis.
The 120-page report on the OTA testing market includes segmentation by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and solution (software and services and hardware and accessories). This report provides key industry analysis as well as the latest trends and challenges.
The OTA testing market is driven by the increasing demand for LTE technologies. However, factors such as lack of radiated antenna performance may hamper the growth of the market.
Major OTA Testing Companies:
- Anritsu Corp.
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Intertek Group Plc
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Microwave Vision
- Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG
- RWTUV GmbH
- SGS SA
- UL LLC
OTA Testing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
OTA Testing Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Software and services - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware and accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
OTA Testing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.46 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.69
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anritsu Corp., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Microwave Vision, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RWTUV GmbH, SGS SA, and UL LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
