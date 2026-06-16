OTAVA Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized OTAVA on the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list. OTAVA has been included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for eight consecutive years.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"It is a privilege to once again be recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list," said Donnie Gerault, CEO, OTAVA. "To support our clients that are facing an increasingly complex technology landscape, we continue to focus on strategic partnerships to fortify our portfolio of solutions. By continually investing in our expertise, innovation, and relationships, we help organizations accelerate growth, reduce risk, and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure, business resilience solutions, and professional services is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. The company is committed to delivering purpose-built, secure, and compliant cloud solutions to meet customer needs. Its sophisticated data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry-leading technologies. OTAVA's hands-on, consultative, and managed services help customers stay ahead of critical issues and achieve an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP-500/sp2026 beginning June 8.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OTAVA