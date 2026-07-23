OTAVA Named VCSP Partner of the Year, USA by Veeam

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions,proudly announces it has been selected as VCSP Partner of the Year in the Americas region byVeeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company. These awards celebrate Veeam ProPartner Network partners who demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment across growth, collaboration, customer success, cloud, and SaaS—helping customers strengthen data resilience and safely accelerate AI initiatives.

"OTAVA is honored to be recognized again by Veeam and named the VCSP Partner of Year," said Donnie Gerault, CEO, OTAVA. "To support our joint customers facing a complex and rapidly changing technology landscape, we deliver comprehensive and secure data protection that provides critical backup, recovery, and data security across hybrid cloud environments. Our team is committed to being a trusted partner that drives exceptional outcomes and lasting results."

For the second year in a row, OTAVA has been recognized as Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, United States. This designation goes to the partner who demonstrates the best overall performance in areas of revenue (consistently growing, but not necessarily the highest revenue amount), collaboration with Veeam and proactive selling and promoting of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in North America.

"As a channel-first company, we recognize partners who not only bring Veeam solutions to our joint customers but also go above and beyond with best-in-class services and solutions that help organizations adopt AI with confidence—grounded in security, governance, compliance, privacy, and resilience. We're proud to recognize these 10 outstanding partners for their excellent performance throughout the past year," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam.

OTAVA is a Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Platinum Partner with a portfolio of award-winning Veeam-powered solutions that includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Cloud Backup, Managed Cloud Backup, and Backup for Microsoft 365.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA