OTAVA Ranked on 2026 MSP 501 List

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, has been named to the 2026 MSP 501, an annual ranking of MSP excellence.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"Being named to the MSP 501 again this year is an honor," said Donnie Gerault, CEO, OTAVA. "Earning a spot on the list year after year reflects our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and measurable results. We help organizations overcome their most pressing challenges while positioning them for long-term success. As a trusted advisor, OTAVA remains committed to strengthening industry partnerships, expanding our solutions portfolio, and staying at the forefront of emerging technologies. We are grateful for the continued trust of our clients and look forward to supporting their growth and success in the years ahead."

OTAVA's portfolio of managed multi-cloud, data protection, and colocation solutions is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. The company is committed to delivering purpose-built, secure, and compliant cloud solutions to meet customer needs. Its sophisticated data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry-leading technologies. OTAVA's hands-on, consultative, and managed services help customers stay ahead of critical issues and achieve an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA