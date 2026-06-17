OTAVA Promotes Ben Stiles to Field CTO and Vice President of Product and Alliances

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced the promotion of Ben Stiles to Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Vice President of Product and Alliances. Stiles advances his role at the company overseeing the company's product and partner strategy.

Ben Stiles, Field CTO and VP of Product and Alliances, OTAVA

"Ben's contributions have significantly impacted OTAVA's growth and advancement," said Donnie Gerault, CEO, OTAVA. "This promotion is a natural and exciting evolution of the incredible work Ben has already been driving across our partner and alliance relationships. His deep expertise, strong industry relationships, and tireless drive for success make him the right person to lead this unified effort."

With more than two decades of experience in the tech sector, Stiles joined OTAVA in 2023 as Field CTO, Multi-cloud & Business Resiliency. His new role brings the product team and alliances together, creating strong alignment that will deliver greater value to customers and partners. Stiles will focus on key partnerships while driving thought leadership and solution strategy across OTAVA's broader partner ecosystem. He will work closely with Sales, Product, Marketing, and Engineering to support OTAVA's position as a leading technology and cloud solutions provider.

Prior to joining OTAVA, Stiles' extensive technology background included running global engineering teams, building comprehensive IT modernization strategies, and scaling platforms for startups. He has led senior engineering teams at Lockheed Martin, built national technical sales teams, and developed product and services portfolios.

"The talented team at OTAVA is fully dedicated to strengthening the industry alliances that support our business," said Stiles. "I am thrilled to be taking on this expanded role as OTAVA continues to stand out and be recognized for its collaborative approach to product and partnerships. I look forward to building on our strong foundation to create future success."

Based in Colorado, Stiles holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Colorado State University.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA