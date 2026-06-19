OTB Hospitality Voluntarily Files Chapter 7 and Winds Down Operations

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTB Hospitality, the operating company of On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, has voluntarily filed for liquidation under Chapter 7 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on June 19 after closing all company-owned locations earlier this month.

The filing begins an orderly liquidation of assets under a Chapter 7 trustee.

OTB Hospitality is a separate legal entity wholly owned by Pappas Restaurants, and this filing applies only to OTB Hospitality, Pappas Restaurants is not part of the filing and continues to operate with financial stability and a continued focus on its core brands.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision. Our teams worked hard over the past year to stabilize the business, but it became clear that OTB would require substantial ongoing investment that would pull focus and resources away from the core operations that define who we are," said Chris Pappas, spokesperson for OTB Hospitality. "While this was a necessary step, we remain incredibly proud of our team members and the heart they brought to this brand, and we are deeply grateful to the guests and employees who supported On The Border for so many years."

Franchise locations in South Dakota, Florida, Nevada, California and South Korea continue to operate independently and are not included in the filing.

SOURCE On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina