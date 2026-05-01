PAPPAS FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS ACQUIRES ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

Two iconic names. One legendary Tex-Mex legacy.

DALLAS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Restaurants, Inc., one of the nation's largest family-owned and operated restaurant groups, is officially welcoming On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina into its celebrated portfolio of renowned dining concepts.

The acquisition, which closed in May 2025, brings together two Texas-born legends under one roof, uniting a shared passion for bold flavors, fresh ingredients and genuine Lone Star hospitality.

Since 1982, On The Border has been a go-to destination for Tex-Mex lovers across the country, famous for its sizzling fajitas, hand-pressed tortillas, freshly prepared guacamole and signature hand-crafted margaritas.

"On The Border has been woven into the fabric of Texas dining for decades, a place where generations of guests have gathered, celebrated and returned for the Tex-Mex they love. Now, it's part of our family," said Pappas Restaurants Chief Marketing Officer Christina Pappas. "This brand carries a deep heritage and a loyal community that we are proud to welcome to the Pappas family. We're delighted to honor that history with the quality and hospitality that Pappas is known for, while continuing to evolve the brand for loyal guests, both old and new."

Under Pappas ownership, On The Border has already undergone a sweeping menu overhaul rooted in the same culinary standards that have defined the Pappas name across Texas for decades. The team has enhanced food quality, strengthened operations and elevated the overall guest experience.

The brand joins a powerhouse portfolio that includes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito's Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Pappas Burger and Yiayia's Greek Kitchen, all built on the same unwavering passion for impeccable food and genuine service.

About On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Founded in Dallas in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is a leading casual dining brand known for its bold Mexican cuisine and lively cantina experience. Its menu is built on a commitment to quality preparation, from hand-pressed tortillas and freshly made guacamole to sizzling fajitas and signature margaritas crafted with fresh juices and premium ingredients. Learn more at www.ontheborder.com.

About Pappas Restaurants

Pappas Restaurants is one of the largest family-owned and operated restaurant groups in the country, serving innovative, high-quality food across beloved concepts including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito's Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Pappas Burger and Yiayia's Greek Kitchen. Operating more than 100 locations across the country, Pappas Restaurants has earned a national reputation for excellence built on attention to detail, high-quality ingredients and genuine hospitality. With a unique vertically integrated model that supports quality and consistency across every concept, the company continues to expand strategically while honoring its family-driven values. Learn more at www.pappas.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Robinson

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817-329-3257

SOURCE On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina