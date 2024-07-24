OTC Global Holdings Doubles Down on Proprietary Technology Platform EOX Market Data

THROUGH ITS MARKET INSIGHTS AND TRADING CAPABILITIES, EOXLIVE AND EOX MARKET DATA IS THE MOST ROBUST, POWERFUL AND ACCURATE ANALYTICS PLATFORM IN THE MARKET.

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH), the leading independent interdealer broker in over-the-counter (OTC) commodities, doubled-down on its proprietary technology and market data platform, EOXLive and EOX Market Data during a commodity brokerage round table attended by industry media. In today's volatile commodity trading environment, OTC Global Holdings success hinges on addressing two key levers: leveraging technological innovation and prioritizing customer-centric strategies.

OTC Global Holdings is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices across the globe. EOXLive is OTCGH's proprietary technology platform, extending services across all aspects of a trade, from data to execution to freight and shipping. OTCGH has been awarded 5x "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk.

During the round table, Campbell Faulkner, SVP and Lead Analyst at OTC Global Holdings recognized that technological advancements are reshaping the commodity trading landscape, driving increased price transparency, advanced analytics, and the growth of financial trading products. Faulkner said "EOX Market Data epitomizes these advancements, providing a comprehensive data solution that accurately marks all its commodity complexes every 15 minutes throughout the trading day. Unlike data services dependent on manual inputs, EOX Market Data operates independently, ensuring robust and reliable data delivery."

Javier Loya, Co-CEO and Chairman of OTC Global Holdings confirmed that "OTCGH has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology to provide our clients with unparalleled market insights and trading capabilities. Our proprietary trading platforms integrate advanced analytics and real-time data, enabling clients to make informed decisions quickly. By continuously innovating, OTCGH ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of market developments."

EOX Market Data represents a competitive edge not only for OTC Global Holdings, but for its clients as it presents multiple key Features and advantages, such as:

Comprehensive Data Coverage: EOX Market Data delivers a complete, denormalized dataset covering both liquid and illiquid markets, even those not brokered by OTCGH. This extensive coverage meets diverse market needs, including mark-to-market, consulting, and investment management.

Timely and Accurate Data: The platform's algorithmic model-driven approach ensures data is updated every 15 minutes, eliminating the issue of stale data. This real-time accuracy is crucial for clients relying on up-to-the-minute information.

Advanced Statistical Techniques: Utilizing auto-regressive statistical processes, EOX Market Data constructs curves across the full tenors of all products marked. This approach guarantees full curve granularity and accurate delta calculations, outperforming competitor models that rely on hand-marked, short-tenor curves.

As the commodity markets evolve, so do the needs and expectations of OTCGH's clients. "The shift towards more sustainable and differentiated commodities requires a nuanced understanding of customer demands and regulatory landscapes. EOX Market Data is designed with these evolving needs in mind, ensuring that clients have access to detailed, accurate, and timely data that supports their strategic decisions," Loya and Faulkner concluded.

For more information on OTC Global Holdings proprietary technology products, please visit www.otcgh.com or eoxlive.com.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Dubai, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York, and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded 5x "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider for CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Visit otcgh.com to learn more or watch a short video here: https://vimeo.com/718433168

