OTC Industrial Technologies Holds Grand Opening at New Cincinnati Manufacturing Facility

CINCINNATI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Industrial Technologies' Cincinnati manufacturing facility is hosting a Grand Opening event for customers, vendors, local leaders, and businesses from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9113 Le Saint Drive, West Chester, OH 45014. All are invited to visit the new facility and take a tour. OTC Industrial Technologies (OTC) is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing custom-engineered and technical solutions. The West Chester facility will focus on compressed air solutions, one of which is DIRECTAIR®, an air utility service solution for customers across the United States.

This new 100,000 sq ft facility will allow OTC to meet customers' increased need for the reliable compressed air that DIRECTAIR® delivers. Following a new facility in Kingman, AZ, this is the second expansion in the last 12 months, increasing the manufacturing capacity of OTC by 300% to support customers' growing demand.

"OTC is the largest compressed air sales, service, and manufacturing company in the United States, and we have more than 210 DIRECTAIR® sites currently operating," said Adam Gibbs, president of air supply at OTC. "We look forward to the next 100 we will produce in our new expanded facility."

Please visit OTC Cincinnati Grand Opening Registration (otcindustrial.com) for more event details and to RSVP.

About OTC Industrial Technologies: Established in 1963, OTC Industrial Technologies (OTC), https://otcindustrial.com, is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. OTC provides expert solutions for industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission, and compressed air systems. OTC operates a broad geographical footprint and delivers value to customers through its primary operating brands and divisions, including OTP Industrial Solutions, AAP Automation, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, American Industrial Corporation, Buckeye Pumps, C&C Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Crimson Electric, Critical Rental Solutions, Diversified Pump, Filter and Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump, and Tri-Power MPT.

About DIRECTAIR®:

DIRECTAIR® https://directair.otcindustrial.com/, is a solution for compressed air as a utility service. Since 1995, the DIRECTAIR® product has offered a best-in-class service and has been a solution to increase company profitability. To date, DIRECTAIR has provided more than 14 million man-hours of accumulated operation and has provided over $275 million in energy savings and carbon footprint. Like vital utilities such as water, electricity, and natural gas, DIRECTAIR® provides peace of mind to its end consumers by supplying compressed air as a fourth utility.

