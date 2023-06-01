OTC Industrial Technologies Holds Open House at New Indianapolis Location

OTC Industrial Technologies

01 Jun, 2023, 21:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Industrial Technologies' Indianapolis, Indiana branch is holding an Open House for customers, vendors, local leaders, and businesses from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7250 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46256. All are invited to visit the new location which adds a 6,000 sq. ft. warehouse to support timely customer service in Indiana.

OTC Industrial Technologies (OTC) is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing custom-engineered and technical solutions. The Indianapolis branch focuses on compressed air solutions, one of which is DIRECTAIR®, an air utility service solution for customers across the country.

"OTC is the largest compressed air sales, service, and supplier in the United States," said Adam Gibbs, president of air supply at OTC. "We've provided air compressors, equipment services, and preventative maintenance for some of our customers for more than 45 years. The longevity of our relationships says a lot about our technical expertise and superior customer service."

Please visit OTC Indianapolis Open House (otcindustrial.com) for more Open House details.

About OTC Industrial Technologies: Established in 1963, OTC Industrial Technologies (OTC), https://otcindustrial.com, is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. OTC provides expert solutions for industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission, and compressed air systems. OTC operates a broad geographical footprint and delivers value to customers through its primary operating brands and divisions including OTP Industrial Solutions, AAP Automation, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, American Industrial Corporation, Buckeye Pumps, C&C Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Crimson Electric, Critical Rental Solutions, Diversified Pump, Filter and Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump, and Tri-Power MPT.

CONTACT:
Janine Robinson, Director of Marketing 
& Communications
[email protected]
614-595-8144

SOURCE OTC Industrial Technologies

