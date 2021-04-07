OTC Markets Group Adds Tiger Brokers as Distributor of Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tiger Brokers, a leading stock brokerage in Asia that allows customers to buy and sell stocks from all over the world, as a new distributor of OTC Markets' Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes.

With this agreement, Tiger Broker's clients now have convenient access to real-time depth of book pricing for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® market securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. This agreement increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to Tiger Broker's platform of investors.

"We are pleased that Tiger Broker's trading platform now provides customers the benefit of additional access to real-time data on over 11,000 OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "Providing key real-time data points to analyze, value and trade the expansive roster of OTC equities increases subscriber options and further supports Tiger Broker's mission of leveraging technology to encourage participation in the financial markets."

"At Tiger Brokers, we are dedicated to providing the best trading experience to our customers," stated Mr. Wu Tianhua, the company's founder and CEO. "Our alliance with OTC Markets Group will give our customers an edge with detailed insights into the OTC market, assisting them to make more informed trading decisions."

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical data to broker-dealers, compliance, and risk management teams. As the primary market operator, we deliver the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time and analytical data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities.

For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail [email protected].

About Tiger Brokers

Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers (NASDAQ:TIGR) is a leading global online broker. Tiger uses its next generation technology to enable clients to trade a wide range of securities across multiple global markets and currencies. Clients may use Tiger's flagship mobile trading APP, Tiger Trade, to trade equities in The U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia as well as futures, options, and funds. Tiger Brokers has offices in Singapore, New York, Beijing, Auckland, and Sydney and employees over 800 people. The firm presently holds brokerage licenses in Singapore, The U.S., New Zealand, and Australia.

To learn more about the company, please go to www.itiger.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

