OTC Markets Group and North Capital Investment Technology Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its strategic alliance with North Capital Investment Technology Inc. to provide companies with access to a technology platform that will enable them to cost effectively raise capital online.

Through our strategic alliance with North Capital, we are providing companies trading on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets with access to a technology solution that will allow them to conduct and manage their securities offerings online. By integrating North Capital's product offering with our otcmarkets.com website, including via the company's quote page, issuers will be able to leverage the millions of page views otcmarkets.com receives to access a wider audience of potential investors. For JOBS Act offerings where general solicitation is permitted, the platform can be seamlessly integrated into the company's corporate website, social channels and email campaigns. The technology can also be deployed in tandem with traditional offerings underwritten by investment banks.

North Capital's technology and ancillary offerings provide issuers with an automated workflow that streamlines the investment process across a variety of JOBS ACT and other exempt offerings - including Reg. D and Reg. A. For companies, the benefits include the automated handling of required investor accreditation, KYC and AML checks, as well as investor onboarding and transaction processing. Further, issuers benefit from complete visibility over the process via a user interface that allows them to track how an offering is progressing.

"As part of our continuing efforts to support online capital raising, we are excited to provide our issuers with access to this technology offering that scales to meet the needs of companies at various stages of their trajectory," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The JOBS Act has given entrepreneurial companies the ability to raise capital online, and pairing North Capital's technology with our expertise and the reach of our website creates a unique opportunity to enhance the capital formation process."

"We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with North Capital. We remain committed to providing our issuers with access to cost-effective solutions that allow them to engage with investors and access the benefits of being a public company. We believe this alliance with North Capital can provide small and venture stage companies with better access to the capital needed to grow their businesses," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer of OTC Markets Group.

"Exempt markets have undergone significant transformation over the past five years, as companies have sought to expand their access to capital, while investors have increased the scope and volume of their investments in private and other exempt securities. OTC Markets Group is a pioneer in offering solutions to their customers to address these developments, and we are delighted to be working with them," said Jim Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of North Capital.

To learn more about North Capital Investment Technology and the DirectInvest button, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/products/online-capital-raising-solutions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About North Capital Investment Technology Inc.

North Capital Investment Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries provide comprehensive platform technology, brokerage, and advisory solutions for exempt offerings, supporting issuers, investment advisors, broker-dealers, and funding platforms. The firm also offers technology-enabled escrow, streamlined investor vetting (including KYC/AML and accredited investor verifications) and custody services for exempt securities and mutual funds. For more information, visit www.northcapital.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

North Capital Investment Technology Inc., +1 (415) 315-9916, info@northcapital.com

