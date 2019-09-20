OTC Markets Group Announces Agenda for OTCQX Community Bank Virtual Investor Conference on September 26th

The event will include presentations by senior representatives of OTCQX banks, as well as live question-and-answer sessions with investors. Investors will be able to interact directly with company executives via interactive chat and download annual reports, investor kits, surveys and other information in a virtual "trade booth," providing convenient access to company management in an online environment.

To register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/OTCBankVIC-92619

Pre-registration is suggested to save time. There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are pleased to provide the Virtual Investor Conference as a cost-effective, innovative platform for local and regional OTCQX Banks to convey their financial performance and engage a larger investor audience," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX continues to deliver a premium public market for established community banks to access liquidity and provide a transparent and efficient trading experience for their shareholders. OTC Markets Group is proud to highlight the achievements of our OTCQX community banks and welcome guest speaker Tim Melvin, Benzinga contributor and author of Banking on Profit and The Community Bank Stock Investor, to this exclusive event."

There are currently 93 U.S. community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market with an aggregate market capitalization of $10.1 billion and combined assets of more than $75 billion.

To track the performance of OTCQX banks, follow the OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK).

Presentation Agenda September 26th, 2019 (EST)

9:00 AM ET : Educational Session - Small stocks, Big potential by Tim Melvin , Author of Banking on Profit and The Community Bank Stock Investor

: CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN) 10:00 AM ET : Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB)

: Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) 10:30 AM ET : PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ)

: PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ) 11:00 AM ET : First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK)

: First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK) 11:30 AM ET : Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN)

: Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN) 12:00 PM ET : Communities First Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CFST)

: Communities First Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CFST) 12:30 PM ET : Community Bank of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM)

: Community Bank of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) 1:00 PM ET BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC)

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) 1:30 PM ET : Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV)

: Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV) 2:00 PM ET : Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI)

The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences

