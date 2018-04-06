OTC Markets Group Announces Agenda for OTCQX International Virtual Investor Conference on April 11-12

The event will include presentations by senior executives of OTCQX-traded International companies who will discuss their business objectives and investment strategies, as well as participate in live question and answer sessions with investors. Investors will have an opportunity to interact directly with company executives via an interactive chat and download annual reports, investor kits, surveys and other information in a virtual "trade booth," providing convenient access through an online environment.

"We are excited to host our 10th Virtual Investor Conference and provide our issuers with an innovative and efficient platform to seamlessly interact and engage a broad investor base," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The Virtual Investor conference series offers a convenient, interactive opportunity for investors to learn about our leading international companies that benefit from making their shares transparent and accessible to a deep pool of U.S. investors."

To register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/0418OTCVIC

Pre-registration is suggested to save time. There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

Presentation Agenda: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 (EST)

Presentation Agenda: Thursday, April 12, 2018 (EST)

The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

This OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference is made possible by a partnership between OTC Markets Group Inc. and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, a cooperative venture of PR Newswire and Better Investing™.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

