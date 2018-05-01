Dial-in Numbers: (877) 407-9124 (Domestic); (201) 689-8584 (International);

Replay Dial-in Numbers (Available until June 9, 2018): 877-481-4010 (Domestic); 919-882-2331 (International); Replay PIN Number: 29080

Participants can access the conference via Internet webcast at the following link:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/29080

The earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Investor Contact:

Bea Ordonez

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300640443.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

https://www.otcmarkets.com

