OTC Markets Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Pin: 9899006

Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until March 19, 2020): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay PIN Number: 9899006

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (available until March 5, 2021):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a96giuzi

The earnings release and transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

