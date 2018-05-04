OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of April

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of April.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – April 2018
Company
Symbol
Original Market
Downgraded Market
Reason
Removal Date
Avita Medical Ltd.
AVMXF
OTCQX International
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/18/2018
Living Cell Technologies Ltd.
LVCLF
OTCQX International
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/18/2018
Nighthawk Energy plc
NHEGY
OTCQX International
OTCQB
Market Cap Deficiency
4/16/2018
Nighthawk Energy plc
NHEGF
OTCQX International
Pink Curent
Market Cap Deficiency
4/16/2018
White Energy Company Ltd.
WECFF
OTCQX International
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/18/2018
Aladdin Intl Inc.
ALAD
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
4/19/2018
AppSoft Technologies, Inc.
ASFT
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
4/3/2018
Applied Energetics, Inc.
AERG
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
4/5/2018
Applied Energetics, Inc.
AERGP
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
4/5/2018
Box Ships Inc.
TEUFF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease Reporting
4/26/2018
Box Ships Inc.
TEUCF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease Reporting
4/26/2018
Corix Bioscience, Inc.
CXBS
OTCQB
Pink Curent
SEC Suspension
4/13/2018
El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.
ECPN
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
4/4/2018
Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.
GTGEF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Public Interest Concern
4/17/2018
Inbit Corp.
INBTD
OTCQB
Grey Market
Bid Price Deficiency
4/17/2018
Independence Energy Corp.
IDNG
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/4/2018
Isodiol International Inc.
ISOLF
OTCQB
Grey Market
FINRA Trading Halt
4/17/2018
MMEX Resources Corporation
MMEX
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/10/2018
Medizone International, Inc.
MZEI
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bankruptcy
4/24/2018
Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.
NMXS
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease Reporting
4/2/2018
Novicius Corp
NVSIF
OTCQB
Grey Market
FINRA Trading Halt
4/5/2018
NuZee, Inc.
NUZE
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
4/4/2018
Paragon Shipping, Inc.
PRGNF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease Reporting
4/26/2018
Probility Media Corp.
PBYA
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
4/3/2018
RealBiz Media Group Inc.
RBIZ
OTCQB
Pink Limited
Bid Price Deficiency
4/10/2018
Sauer Energy, Inc.
SENY
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/3/2018
Star Wealth Group Inc.
SWGI
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
4/4/2018
Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
TXSP
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
4/4/2018
Tower One Wireless Corp
TOWTF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Public Interest Concern
4/5/2018
Zenergy Brands, Inc.
ZNGY
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price Deficiency
4/19/2018
mCig, Inc.
MCIG
OTCQB
Pink Limited
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
4/3/2018
In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.
Caveat Emptor – April 2018
Company
Symbol
Caveat Emptor
Market Tier
Date
Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited
AJIA
removed
Pink Curent
4/10/2018
BlackPoll Fleet International, Inc.
BPOL
added
Grey Market
4/30/2018
Chinawe.com, Inc.
CHWE
removed
Pink Curent
4/10/2018
Corix Bioscience, Inc.
CXBS
added
Grey Market
4/13/2018
Dezina Marketing, Inc.
DZNA
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Enzolytics Inc.
ENZC
added
Pink Limited
4/6/2018
FORTECX Inc.
FTCX
removed
Pink Curent
4/24/2018
First Xeris Corporation
FXER
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.
GTGEF
added
Pink Curent
4/17/2018
IBITX Software Inc.
IBXS
added
Grey Market
4/17/2018
Jericho Oil Corp
JROOF
removed
Pink Curent
4/18/2018
Lollipop Corp
LOLI
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Luminar Media Group, Inc.
LRGR
added
Pink Limited
4/27/2018
Mega Win Investments, Inc.
MWII
removed
Pink No
4/19/2018
MicroChannel Technologies Corp.
MCTC
removed
Pink Curent
4/4/2018
MyContactCard, Inc.
MYCT
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Nu Star Holdings, Inc.
NSHJ
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Nuquest, Inc.
NQST
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
PharmaConnect, Inc.
MDIS
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Relm Holdings, Inc.
RELM
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Resource Finance & Investment Ltd.
RFIVF
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Saudi American Holdings Corp.
SAHN
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Social Cube Inc.
SOCC
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Tanke, Inc.
TNKE
added
Pink No
4/18/2018
Tech Power, Inc.
TCPW
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Telidyne Inc.
TLDN
added
Pink No
4/6/2018
U.S. Personnel, Inc.
USPE
added
Grey Market
4/9/2018
Yutudao Marine Biotechnology Inc.
XCAN
added
Pink No
4/6/2018
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
