OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of April

OTC Markets Group Inc.

07:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of April. 

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – April 2018

Company

Symbol

Original Market

Downgraded Market

Reason

Removal Date

Avita Medical Ltd.

AVMXF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/18/2018

Living Cell Technologies Ltd.

LVCLF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/18/2018

Nighthawk Energy plc

NHEGY

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Market Cap Deficiency

4/16/2018

Nighthawk Energy plc

NHEGF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Market Cap Deficiency

4/16/2018

White Energy Company Ltd.

WECFF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/18/2018

Aladdin Intl Inc.

ALAD

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

4/19/2018

AppSoft Technologies, Inc.

ASFT

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

4/3/2018

Applied Energetics, Inc.

AERG

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

4/5/2018

Applied Energetics, Inc.

AERGP

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

4/5/2018

Box Ships Inc.

TEUFF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

4/26/2018

Box Ships Inc.

TEUCF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

4/26/2018

Corix Bioscience, Inc.

CXBS

OTCQB

Pink Curent

SEC Suspension

4/13/2018

El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.

ECPN

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/4/2018

Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.

GTGEF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

4/17/2018

Inbit Corp.

INBTD

OTCQB

Grey Market

Bid Price Deficiency

4/17/2018

Independence Energy Corp.

IDNG

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/4/2018

Isodiol International Inc.

ISOLF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

4/17/2018

MMEX Resources Corporation

MMEX

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/10/2018

Medizone International, Inc.

MZEI

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

4/24/2018

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

NMXS

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

4/2/2018

Novicius Corp

NVSIF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

4/5/2018

NuZee, Inc.

NUZE

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/4/2018

Paragon Shipping, Inc.

PRGNF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

4/26/2018

Probility Media Corp.

PBYA

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/3/2018

RealBiz Media Group Inc.

RBIZ

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Bid Price Deficiency

4/10/2018

Sauer Energy, Inc.

SENY

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/3/2018

Star Wealth Group Inc.

SWGI

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/4/2018

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

TXSP

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/4/2018

Tower One Wireless Corp

TOWTF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

4/5/2018

Zenergy Brands, Inc.

ZNGY

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

4/19/2018

mCig, Inc.

MCIG

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

4/3/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website.  The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – April 2018

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited

AJIA

removed

Pink Curent

4/10/2018

BlackPoll Fleet International, Inc.

BPOL

added 

Grey Market

4/30/2018

Chinawe.com, Inc.

CHWE

removed

Pink Curent

4/10/2018

Corix Bioscience, Inc.

CXBS

added 

Grey Market

4/13/2018

Dezina Marketing, Inc.

DZNA

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Enzolytics Inc.

ENZC

added 

Pink Limited

4/6/2018

FORTECX Inc.

FTCX

removed

Pink Curent

4/24/2018

First Xeris Corporation

FXER

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.

GTGEF

added 

Pink Curent

4/17/2018

IBITX Software Inc.

IBXS

added 

Grey Market

4/17/2018

Jericho Oil Corp

JROOF

removed

Pink Curent

4/18/2018

Lollipop Corp

LOLI

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Luminar Media Group, Inc.

LRGR

added 

Pink Limited

4/27/2018

Mega Win Investments, Inc.

MWII

removed

Pink No
Information

4/19/2018

MicroChannel Technologies Corp.

MCTC

removed

Pink Curent

4/4/2018

MyContactCard, Inc.

MYCT

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Nu Star Holdings, Inc.

NSHJ

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Nuquest, Inc.

NQST

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

PharmaConnect, Inc.

MDIS

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Relm Holdings, Inc.

RELM

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Resource Finance & Investment Ltd.

RFIVF

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Saudi American Holdings Corp.

SAHN

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Social Cube Inc.

SOCC

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Tanke, Inc.

TNKE

added 

Pink No
Information

4/18/2018

Tech Power, Inc.

TCPW

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Telidyne Inc.

TLDN

added 

Pink No
Information

4/6/2018

U.S. Personnel, Inc.

USPE

added 

Grey Market

4/9/2018

Yutudao Marine Biotechnology Inc.

XCAN

added 

Pink No
Information

4/6/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace.  Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Media Contact:
media@otcmarkets.com

