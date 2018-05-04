OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of April

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – April 2018

Company Symbol Original Market Downgraded Market Reason Removal Date Avita Medical Ltd. AVMXF OTCQX International Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/18/2018 Living Cell Technologies Ltd. LVCLF OTCQX International Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/18/2018 Nighthawk Energy plc NHEGY OTCQX International OTCQB Market Cap Deficiency 4/16/2018 Nighthawk Energy plc NHEGF OTCQX International Pink Curent Market Cap Deficiency 4/16/2018 White Energy Company Ltd. WECFF OTCQX International Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/18/2018 Aladdin Intl Inc. ALAD OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/19/2018 AppSoft Technologies, Inc. ASFT OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/3/2018 Applied Energetics, Inc. AERG OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/5/2018 Applied Energetics, Inc. AERGP OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/5/2018 Box Ships Inc. TEUFF OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease Reporting 4/26/2018 Box Ships Inc. TEUCF OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease Reporting 4/26/2018 Corix Bioscience, Inc. CXBS OTCQB Pink Curent SEC Suspension 4/13/2018 El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. ECPN OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/4/2018 Green 2 Blue Energy Corp. GTGEF OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 4/17/2018 Inbit Corp. INBTD OTCQB Grey Market Bid Price Deficiency 4/17/2018 Independence Energy Corp. IDNG OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/4/2018 Isodiol International Inc. ISOLF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 4/17/2018 MMEX Resources Corporation MMEX OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/10/2018 Medizone International, Inc. MZEI OTCQB Pink Curent Bankruptcy 4/24/2018 Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. NMXS OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease Reporting 4/2/2018 Novicius Corp NVSIF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 4/5/2018 NuZee, Inc. NUZE OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/4/2018 Paragon Shipping, Inc. PRGNF OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease Reporting 4/26/2018 Probility Media Corp. PBYA OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/3/2018 RealBiz Media Group Inc. RBIZ OTCQB Pink Limited Bid Price Deficiency 4/10/2018 Sauer Energy, Inc. SENY OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/3/2018 Star Wealth Group Inc. SWGI OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/4/2018 Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. TXSP OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/4/2018 Tower One Wireless Corp TOWTF OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 4/5/2018 Zenergy Brands, Inc. ZNGY OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 4/19/2018 mCig, Inc. MCIG OTCQB Pink Limited Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/3/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – April 2018

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Market Tier Date Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited AJIA removed Pink Curent 4/10/2018 BlackPoll Fleet International, Inc. BPOL added Grey Market 4/30/2018 Chinawe.com, Inc. CHWE removed Pink Curent 4/10/2018 Corix Bioscience, Inc. CXBS added Grey Market 4/13/2018 Dezina Marketing, Inc. DZNA added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Enzolytics Inc. ENZC added Pink Limited 4/6/2018 FORTECX Inc. FTCX removed Pink Curent 4/24/2018 First Xeris Corporation FXER added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Green 2 Blue Energy Corp. GTGEF added Pink Curent 4/17/2018 IBITX Software Inc. IBXS added Grey Market 4/17/2018 Jericho Oil Corp JROOF removed Pink Curent 4/18/2018 Lollipop Corp LOLI added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Luminar Media Group, Inc. LRGR added Pink Limited 4/27/2018 Mega Win Investments, Inc. MWII removed Pink No

Information 4/19/2018 MicroChannel Technologies Corp. MCTC removed Pink Curent 4/4/2018 MyContactCard, Inc. MYCT added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Nu Star Holdings, Inc. NSHJ added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Nuquest, Inc. NQST added Grey Market 4/9/2018 PharmaConnect, Inc. MDIS added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Relm Holdings, Inc. RELM added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Resource Finance & Investment Ltd. RFIVF added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Saudi American Holdings Corp. SAHN added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Social Cube Inc. SOCC added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Tanke, Inc. TNKE added Pink No

Information 4/18/2018 Tech Power, Inc. TCPW added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Telidyne Inc. TLDN added Pink No

Information 4/6/2018 U.S. Personnel, Inc. USPE added Grey Market 4/9/2018 Yutudao Marine Biotechnology Inc. XCAN added Pink No

Information 4/6/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-april-300642641.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

