OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August
07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of August.
|
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – August 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original
|
Downgraded
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
Alternative Investment
|
AIKO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest
|
8/1/2018
|
Rennova Health, Inc.
|
RNVAW
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
8/2/2018
|
Rennova Health, Inc.
|
RNVA
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
8/2/2018
|
Aurcana Corp.
|
AUNFF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
8/6/2018
|
Tautachrome Inc.
|
TTCM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
8/6/2018
|
Chaparral Energy Inc
|
CHHP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
8/7/2018
|
Luboa Group, Inc.
|
LBAO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/7/2018
|
TimefireVR Inc.
|
TFVR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
8/7/2018
|
Ho Wah Genting Group
|
HWGG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease Reporting
|
8/8/2018
|
WeWin Group Corp.
|
WWIN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/8/2018
|
Organigram Holdings, Inc.
|
ORGIF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/9/2018
|
Royal Hawaiian Orchards,
|
NNUTU
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Filing Delinquency
|
8/10/2018
|
Asia Equity Exchange
|
AEEX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/10/2018
|
Medicenna Therapeutics
|
MDNAF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/13/2018
|
WRIT Media Group, Inc.
|
WRIT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing Delinquency
|
8/15/2018
|
Nami Corp.
|
NINK
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with
|
8/16/2018
|
Nighthawk Energy plc
|
NHEGY
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
8/16/2018
|
GreenBox Pos LLC
|
GRBX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Public Interest
|
8/23/2018
|
Hooper Holmes, Inc.
|
HPHWQ
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
8/28/2018
|
Global Smart Capital
|
TDXP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
8/31/2018
|
MoneyOnMobile, Inc
|
MOMT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
8/31/2018
|
Caveat Emptor – August 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
Save Foods, Inc.
|
SAFO
|
removed
|
Pink Limited
|
8/6/2018
|
OneLife Technologies Corp.
|
OLMM
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
8/14/2018
|
Swingplane Ventures Inc
|
SWVI
|
added
|
Pink No
|
8/22/2018
|
Rio Bravo Oil, Inc.
|
RIOB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/28/2018
|
UAN Cultural & Creative Co.,
|
UCCC
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/28/2018
|
UAN Cultural & Creative Co.,
|
GHBAU
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/28/2018
|
Great Wall Builders Ltd.
|
GWBU
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
IDO Security, Inc.
|
IDOI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
PuraMed BioScience, Inc.
|
PMBS
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
Redify Group, Inc.
|
RDFY
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
Spartan Gold Ltd.
|
SPAG
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
TagLikeMe Corp.
|
TAGG
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/29/2018
|
Rotoblock Corp.
|
RTBC
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/30/2018
|
Safebrain Systems, Inc.
|
SFBR
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/30/2018
|
U.S. China Mining Group,
|
SGZH
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
8/30/2018
|
Americas Wind Energy Corp.
|
AWNE
|
added
|
Pink No
|
8/31/2018
|
Casablanca Mining Ltd.
|
CUAU
|
added
|
Pink No
|
8/31/2018
|
Circa Pictures & Production
|
CPPD
|
added
|
Pink No
|
8/31/2018
|
Magnus International
|
MGNU
|
added
|
Pink No
|
8/31/2018
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
