OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August

OTC Markets Group Inc.

07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of August. 

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – August 2018

Company

Symbol

Original

Market

Downgraded

Market

Reason

Removal Date

Alternative Investment

Corporation

AIKO

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest

Concern

8/1/2018

Rennova Health, Inc.

RNVAW

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

8/2/2018

Rennova Health, Inc.

RNVA

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

8/2/2018

Aurcana Corp.

AUNFF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

FINRA Trading Halt

8/6/2018

Tautachrome Inc.

TTCM

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

8/6/2018

Chaparral Energy Inc

CHHP

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

8/7/2018

Luboa Group, Inc.

LBAO

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with

OTCQB Standards

8/7/2018

TimefireVR Inc.

TFVR

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

8/7/2018

Ho Wah Genting Group

Ltd

HWGG

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

8/8/2018

WeWin Group Corp.

WWIN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with

OTCQB Standards

8/8/2018

Organigram Holdings, Inc.

ORGIF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with

OTCQB Standards

8/9/2018

Royal Hawaiian Orchards,

L.P.

NNUTU

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Filing Delinquency

8/10/2018

Asia Equity Exchange

Group, Inc.

AEEX

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with

OTCQB Standards

8/10/2018

Medicenna Therapeutics

Corp.

MDNAF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Non-compliance with

OTCQX Rules

8/13/2018

WRIT Media Group, Inc.

WRIT

OTCQB

Pink No

Information

Filing Delinquency

8/15/2018

Nami Corp.

NINK

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with

OTCQB Standards

8/16/2018

Nighthawk Energy plc

NHEGY

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

8/16/2018

GreenBox Pos LLC

GRBX

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Public Interest

Concern

8/23/2018

Hooper Holmes, Inc.

HPHWQ

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

8/28/2018

Global Smart Capital

Corp.

TDXP

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

8/31/2018

MoneyOnMobile, Inc

MOMT

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

8/31/2018

Caveat Emptor – August 2018

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor

Status

Market Tier

Date

Save Foods, Inc.

SAFO

removed

Pink Limited

8/6/2018

OneLife Technologies Corp.

OLMM

removed

Pink Curent

8/14/2018

Swingplane Ventures Inc

SWVI

added 

Pink No

Information

8/22/2018

Rio Bravo Oil, Inc.

RIOB

added 

Grey Market

8/28/2018

UAN Cultural & Creative Co.,

Ltd.

UCCC

added 

Grey Market

8/28/2018

UAN Cultural & Creative Co.,

Ltd.

GHBAU

added 

Grey Market

8/28/2018

Great Wall Builders Ltd.

GWBU

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

IDO Security, Inc.

IDOI

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

PuraMed BioScience, Inc.

PMBS

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

Redify Group, Inc.

RDFY

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

Spartan Gold Ltd.

SPAG

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

TagLikeMe Corp.

TAGG

added 

Grey Market

8/29/2018

Rotoblock Corp.

RTBC

added 

Grey Market

8/30/2018

Safebrain Systems, Inc.

SFBR

added 

Grey Market

8/30/2018

U.S. China Mining Group,

Inc.

SGZH

added 

Grey Market

8/30/2018

Americas Wind Energy Corp.

AWNE

added 

Pink No

Information

8/31/2018

Casablanca Mining Ltd.

CUAU

added 

Pink No

Information

8/31/2018

Circa Pictures & Production      

Co. International, Inc.

CPPD

added 

Pink No

Information

8/31/2018

Magnus International

Resources, Inc.

MGNU

added 

Pink No

Information

8/31/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

