OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August

News provided by

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Sep 05, 2019, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of August 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – August 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Original
Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date

Beleave Inc.

BLEVF

OTCQX
International

Grey Market

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/01/2019

Fogchain Corp.

FOGCF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading
Halt

08/05/2019

Millrock
Resources Inc.

MLRKF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/06/2019

Creative Medical
Technology
Holdings, Inc.

CELZ

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/06/2019

StartMonday
Technology Corp.

STMDF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-compliance
with OTCQB
Standards

08/07/2019

Gen III Oil
Corporation

ISRJF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

08/09/2019

American Patriot
Oil & Gas Ltd.

ANPOF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filing
Delinquency

08/12/2019

Great Lakes
Graphite, Inc.

GLKIF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-compliance
with OTCQB
Standards

08/12/2019

Auscrete Corp

ASCK

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/13/2019

Good Gaming,
Inc.

GMER

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/13/2019

Prevention
Insurance.com

PVNC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-compliance
with OTCQB
Standards

08/13/2019

NexOptic
Technology Corp

NXOPF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

08/15/2019

TOMI
Environmental
Solutions, Inc.

TOMZ

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

08/16/2019

Callitas Health Inc

MPHMF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filing
Delinquency

08/19/2019

Fanlogic
Interactive Inc

FNNGF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filing
Delinquency

08/19/2019

Spring
Pharmaceutical
Group, Inc.

CYIG

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

08/19/2019

Tripborn Inc.

TRRB

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

08/19/2019

Wayland Group
Corp.

MRRCF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filing
Delinquency

08/19/2019

Freedom Oil and
Gas Ltd.

FDMQF

OTCQX
International

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/20/2019

Adamant DRI
Processing and
Minerals Group

ADMG

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filed to Cease
Reporting

08/27/2019

Energy World
Corp. Ltd.

EWCLF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price
Deficiency

08/28/2019

Caveat Emptor – August 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Current Market

Change Date

American Business
Services Inc.

ABSR

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

Arabella Exploration,
Inc.

AXPLF

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

Axiom Corp.

AXMM

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

SmartChase Corp.

SCHS

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

Soul and Vibe
Interactive Inc.

SOUL

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

Veracity
Management
Global, Inc.

VCMG

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/01/2019

Canna Corporation

CNCC

Added 

Pink Limited -
Caveat Emptor

08/02/2019

Potnetwork Holdings,
Inc.

POTN

Added 

Pink Current -
Caveat Emptor

08/02/2019

Vapor Group, Inc.

VPOR

Added 

Pink Limited -
Caveat Emptor

08/02/2019

Agritech Worldwide,
Inc.

FBER

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

Consolidated Gems,
Inc.

CGEM

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

Dominovas Energy
Corporation

DNRG

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

Empire Energy Corp.
International

EEGC

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

Moller International,
Inc.

MLER

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

Rangeford
Resources Inc.

RGFR

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/05/2019

American Rare
Earths and Materials
Corp.

AREM

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

Artisanal Brands,
Inc.

AHFP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

Daleco Resources
Corp.

DLOV

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

Dutch Gold
Resources, Inc.

DGRI

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

Paracap Corp

PRRP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

SpendSmart
Networks, Inc.

SSPC

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

Strategic
Management &
Opportunity Corp.

SMPP

Added 

Pink Limited -
Caveat Emptor

08/06/2019

BCI Holding, Inc.

BHIN

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/07/2019

BTHC X, Inc.

BTXI

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/07/2019

Eco Building
Products, Inc.

ECOB

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/07/2019

Kama Resources
Inc.

KAMX

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/07/2019

Omni Bio
Pharmaceutical, Inc.

OMBP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/07/2019

Ceetop, Inc.

CTOP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

China Internet Cafe
Holdings Group, Inc.

CICC

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

Oriental Magic Soup,
Inc.

CQGU

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

Pan Ocean
Container Supplies
Ltd.

PAOC

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

Starlight Supply
Chain Management
Company

SLSC

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

You Han Data Tech
Company Ltd.

YHDT

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/08/2019

China Xingbang
Industries Group Inc

CXGP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/13/2019

Newleaf Brands Inc.

NLBIF

Added 

Pink Current -
Caveat Emptor

08/13/2019

Greenwood Hall, Inc.

ELRN

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

Medisun Precision
Medicine Ltd.

MPME

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

Next Graphite, Inc.

GPNE

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

Omni Shrimp, Inc.

OMSH

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

PMX Communities
Inc

PMXO

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

Surepure, Inc.

SURP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/14/2019

Greenhouse
Solutions, Inc.

GRSU

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/15/2019

Monarch America,
Inc.

BTFL

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/15/2019

Spire Corp.

SPIR

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/15/2019

The Staffing Group
Ltd.

TSGL

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/15/2019

VW Win Century,
Inc.

VWIN

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/15/2019

Frelii, Inc.

FRLI

Removed

Pink Current

08/19/2019

Yangtze River Port
and Logistics Limited

YRIV

Added 

Pink Current -
Caveat Emptor

08/21/2019

Fastbase Inc.

FBSE

Added 

Pink No Information -
Caveat Emptor

08/22/2019

Wikisoft Corp.

WSFT

Added 

Pink No Information -
Caveat Emptor

08/22/2019

Hemp Naturals Inc.

HPMM

Added 

Pink Current -
Caveat Emptor

08/26/2019

Diadexus, Inc.

DDXSQ

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/27/2019

GeoBio Energy, Inc.

GBOE

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/27/2019

Mustang Alliances,
Inc.

MSTG

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/27/2019

Protea Biosciences
Group Inc

PRGBQ

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/27/2019

Bakken Resources,
Inc.

BKKN

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

Ireland, Inc.

IRLD

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

LD Holdings, Inc.

LDHL

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

Mansfield-Martin
Exploration Mining,
Inc.

MCPI

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

RadTek, Inc.

RDTK

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

Worlds Mall, Inc.

WMAL

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/28/2019

Competitive
Companies, Inc.

CCOP

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/29/2019

Unilava Corp

UNLA

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/29/2019

Uplift Nutrition, Inc.

UPNT

Added 

Grey Market -
Caveat Emptor

08/29/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

You just read:

OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August

News provided by

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Sep 05, 2019, 16:01 ET