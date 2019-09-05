OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August
Sep 05, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of August 2019.
|
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – August 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Original
|
Current Market
|
Reason
|
Downgrade Date
|
Beleave Inc.
|
BLEVF
|
OTCQX
|
Grey Market
|
Bid Price
|
08/01/2019
|
Fogchain Corp.
|
FOGCF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading
|
08/05/2019
|
Millrock
|
MLRKF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price
|
08/06/2019
|
Creative Medical
|
CELZ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
08/06/2019
|
StartMonday
|
STMDF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-compliance
|
08/07/2019
|
Gen III Oil
|
ISRJF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
08/09/2019
|
American Patriot
|
ANPOF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filing
|
08/12/2019
|
Great Lakes
|
GLKIF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-compliance
|
08/12/2019
|
Auscrete Corp
|
ASCK
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
08/13/2019
|
Good Gaming,
|
GMER
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
08/13/2019
|
Prevention
|
PVNC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-compliance
|
08/13/2019
|
NexOptic
|
NXOPF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
08/15/2019
|
TOMI
|
TOMZ
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
08/16/2019
|
Callitas Health Inc
|
MPHMF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filing
|
08/19/2019
|
Fanlogic
|
FNNGF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filing
|
08/19/2019
|
Spring
|
CYIG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
08/19/2019
|
Tripborn Inc.
|
TRRB
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
08/19/2019
|
Wayland Group
|
MRRCF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filing
|
08/19/2019
|
Freedom Oil and
|
FDMQF
|
OTCQX
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
08/20/2019
|
Adamant DRI
|
ADMG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filed to Cease
|
08/27/2019
|
Energy World
|
EWCLF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price
|
08/28/2019
|
Caveat Emptor – August 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Current Market
|
Change Date
|
American Business
|
ABSR
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
Arabella Exploration,
|
AXPLF
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
Axiom Corp.
|
AXMM
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
SmartChase Corp.
|
SCHS
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
Soul and Vibe
|
SOUL
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
Veracity
|
VCMG
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/01/2019
|
Canna Corporation
|
CNCC
|
Added
|
Pink Limited -
|
08/02/2019
|
Potnetwork Holdings,
|
POTN
|
Added
|
Pink Current -
|
08/02/2019
|
Vapor Group, Inc.
|
VPOR
|
Added
|
Pink Limited -
|
08/02/2019
|
Agritech Worldwide,
|
FBER
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
Consolidated Gems,
|
CGEM
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
Dominovas Energy
|
DNRG
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
Empire Energy Corp.
|
EEGC
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
Moller International,
|
MLER
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
Rangeford
|
RGFR
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/05/2019
|
American Rare
|
AREM
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
Artisanal Brands,
|
AHFP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
Daleco Resources
|
DLOV
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
Dutch Gold
|
DGRI
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
Paracap Corp
|
PRRP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
SpendSmart
|
SSPC
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/06/2019
|
Strategic
|
SMPP
|
Added
|
Pink Limited -
|
08/06/2019
|
BCI Holding, Inc.
|
BHIN
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/07/2019
|
BTHC X, Inc.
|
BTXI
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/07/2019
|
Eco Building
|
ECOB
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/07/2019
|
Kama Resources
|
KAMX
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/07/2019
|
Omni Bio
|
OMBP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/07/2019
|
Ceetop, Inc.
|
CTOP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
China Internet Cafe
|
CICC
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
Oriental Magic Soup,
|
CQGU
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
Pan Ocean
|
PAOC
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
Starlight Supply
|
SLSC
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
You Han Data Tech
|
YHDT
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/08/2019
|
China Xingbang
|
CXGP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/13/2019
|
Newleaf Brands Inc.
|
NLBIF
|
Added
|
Pink Current -
|
08/13/2019
|
Greenwood Hall, Inc.
|
ELRN
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
Medisun Precision
|
MPME
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
Next Graphite, Inc.
|
GPNE
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
Omni Shrimp, Inc.
|
OMSH
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
PMX Communities
|
PMXO
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
Surepure, Inc.
|
SURP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/14/2019
|
Greenhouse
|
GRSU
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/15/2019
|
Monarch America,
|
BTFL
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/15/2019
|
Spire Corp.
|
SPIR
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/15/2019
|
The Staffing Group
|
TSGL
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/15/2019
|
VW Win Century,
|
VWIN
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/15/2019
|
Frelii, Inc.
|
FRLI
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
08/19/2019
|
Yangtze River Port
|
YRIV
|
Added
|
Pink Current -
|
08/21/2019
|
Fastbase Inc.
|
FBSE
|
Added
|
Pink No Information -
|
08/22/2019
|
Wikisoft Corp.
|
WSFT
|
Added
|
Pink No Information -
|
08/22/2019
|
Hemp Naturals Inc.
|
HPMM
|
Added
|
Pink Current -
|
08/26/2019
|
Diadexus, Inc.
|
DDXSQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/27/2019
|
GeoBio Energy, Inc.
|
GBOE
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/27/2019
|
Mustang Alliances,
|
MSTG
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/27/2019
|
Protea Biosciences
|
PRGBQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/27/2019
|
Bakken Resources,
|
BKKN
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
Ireland, Inc.
|
IRLD
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
LD Holdings, Inc.
|
LDHL
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
Mansfield-Martin
|
MCPI
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
RadTek, Inc.
|
RDTK
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
Worlds Mall, Inc.
|
WMAL
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/28/2019
|
Competitive
|
CCOP
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/29/2019
|
Unilava Corp
|
UNLA
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/29/2019
|
Uplift Nutrition, Inc.
|
UPNT
|
Added
|
Grey Market -
|
08/29/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
