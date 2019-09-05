OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of August

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of August 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – August 2019 Company Ticker Symbol Original

Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date Beleave Inc. BLEVF OTCQX

International Grey Market Bid Price

Deficiency 08/01/2019 Fogchain Corp. FOGCF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading

Halt 08/05/2019 Millrock

Resources Inc. MLRKF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price

Deficiency 08/06/2019 Creative Medical

Technology

Holdings, Inc. CELZ OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 08/06/2019 StartMonday

Technology Corp. STMDF OTCQB Pink Current Non-compliance

with OTCQB

Standards 08/07/2019 Gen III Oil

Corporation ISRJF OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 08/09/2019 American Patriot

Oil & Gas Ltd. ANPOF OTCQB Pink Current Filing

Delinquency 08/12/2019 Great Lakes

Graphite, Inc. GLKIF OTCQB Pink Current Non-compliance

with OTCQB

Standards 08/12/2019 Auscrete Corp ASCK OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 08/13/2019 Good Gaming,

Inc. GMER OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 08/13/2019 Prevention

Insurance.com PVNC OTCQB Pink Current Non-compliance

with OTCQB

Standards 08/13/2019 NexOptic

Technology Corp NXOPF OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 08/15/2019 TOMI

Environmental

Solutions, Inc. TOMZ OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 08/16/2019 Callitas Health Inc MPHMF OTCQB Pink Current Filing

Delinquency 08/19/2019 Fanlogic

Interactive Inc FNNGF OTCQB Pink Current Filing

Delinquency 08/19/2019 Spring

Pharmaceutical

Group, Inc. CYIG OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 08/19/2019 Tripborn Inc. TRRB OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 08/19/2019 Wayland Group

Corp. MRRCF OTCQB Pink Current Filing

Delinquency 08/19/2019 Freedom Oil and

Gas Ltd. FDMQF OTCQX

International Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 08/20/2019 Adamant DRI

Processing and

Minerals Group ADMG OTCQB Pink Current Filed to Cease

Reporting 08/27/2019 Energy World

Corp. Ltd. EWCLF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price

Deficiency 08/28/2019

Caveat Emptor – August 2019 Company Ticker Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Current Market Change Date American Business

Services Inc. ABSR Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 Arabella Exploration,

Inc. AXPLF Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 Axiom Corp. AXMM Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 SmartChase Corp. SCHS Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 Soul and Vibe

Interactive Inc. SOUL Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 Veracity

Management

Global, Inc. VCMG Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/01/2019 Canna Corporation CNCC Added Pink Limited -

Caveat Emptor 08/02/2019 Potnetwork Holdings,

Inc. POTN Added Pink Current -

Caveat Emptor 08/02/2019 Vapor Group, Inc. VPOR Added Pink Limited -

Caveat Emptor 08/02/2019 Agritech Worldwide,

Inc. FBER Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 Consolidated Gems,

Inc. CGEM Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 Dominovas Energy

Corporation DNRG Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 Empire Energy Corp.

International EEGC Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 Moller International,

Inc. MLER Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 Rangeford

Resources Inc. RGFR Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/05/2019 American Rare

Earths and Materials

Corp. AREM Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 Artisanal Brands,

Inc. AHFP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 Daleco Resources

Corp. DLOV Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 Dutch Gold

Resources, Inc. DGRI Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 Paracap Corp PRRP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 SpendSmart

Networks, Inc. SSPC Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 Strategic

Management &

Opportunity Corp. SMPP Added Pink Limited -

Caveat Emptor 08/06/2019 BCI Holding, Inc. BHIN Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/07/2019 BTHC X, Inc. BTXI Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/07/2019 Eco Building

Products, Inc. ECOB Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/07/2019 Kama Resources

Inc. KAMX Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/07/2019 Omni Bio

Pharmaceutical, Inc. OMBP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/07/2019 Ceetop, Inc. CTOP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 China Internet Cafe

Holdings Group, Inc. CICC Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 Oriental Magic Soup,

Inc. CQGU Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 Pan Ocean

Container Supplies

Ltd. PAOC Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 Starlight Supply

Chain Management

Company SLSC Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 You Han Data Tech

Company Ltd. YHDT Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/08/2019 China Xingbang

Industries Group Inc CXGP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/13/2019 Newleaf Brands Inc. NLBIF Added Pink Current -

Caveat Emptor 08/13/2019 Greenwood Hall, Inc. ELRN Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 Medisun Precision

Medicine Ltd. MPME Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 Next Graphite, Inc. GPNE Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 Omni Shrimp, Inc. OMSH Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 PMX Communities

Inc PMXO Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 Surepure, Inc. SURP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/14/2019 Greenhouse

Solutions, Inc. GRSU Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/15/2019 Monarch America,

Inc. BTFL Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/15/2019 Spire Corp. SPIR Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/15/2019 The Staffing Group

Ltd. TSGL Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/15/2019 VW Win Century,

Inc. VWIN Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/15/2019 Frelii, Inc. FRLI Removed Pink Current 08/19/2019 Yangtze River Port

and Logistics Limited YRIV Added Pink Current -

Caveat Emptor 08/21/2019 Fastbase Inc. FBSE Added Pink No Information -

Caveat Emptor 08/22/2019 Wikisoft Corp. WSFT Added Pink No Information -

Caveat Emptor 08/22/2019 Hemp Naturals Inc. HPMM Added Pink Current -

Caveat Emptor 08/26/2019 Diadexus, Inc. DDXSQ Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/27/2019 GeoBio Energy, Inc. GBOE Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/27/2019 Mustang Alliances,

Inc. MSTG Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/27/2019 Protea Biosciences

Group Inc PRGBQ Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/27/2019 Bakken Resources,

Inc. BKKN Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 Ireland, Inc. IRLD Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 LD Holdings, Inc. LDHL Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 Mansfield-Martin

Exploration Mining,

Inc. MCPI Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 RadTek, Inc. RDTK Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 Worlds Mall, Inc. WMAL Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/28/2019 Competitive

Companies, Inc. CCOP Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/29/2019 Unilava Corp UNLA Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/29/2019 Uplift Nutrition, Inc. UPNT Added Grey Market -

Caveat Emptor 08/29/2019

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

