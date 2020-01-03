OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of December

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of December 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – December 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Original Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date Hemostemix Inc HMTXF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/02/2019 Macarthur Minerals Ltd. MMSDD OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/02/2019 Abacus Health Products Inc ABAHF OTCQX International OTCQB Not Penny Stock Exempt 12/03/2019 US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc. UCBB OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 12/04/2019 Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. ELXMY OTCQX International Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/06/2019 Barrian Mining Corp. BARRF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/06/2019 All For One Media Corp. AFOM OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 12/10/2019 West Coast Ventures Group Corp. WCVC OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 12/17/2019 Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF OTCQX International Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/18/2019 Reign Sapphire Corp RGNP OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 12/18/2019 Canada Jetlines Ltd. JETMF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/19/2019 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. VPTDF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/19/2019 Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. FTPLF OTCQX International Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/23/2019 GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX OTCQB Pink Current Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 12/23/2019 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones,S.A.B. de C.V. MXMTY OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 12/26/2019 Nemaska Lithium, Inc. NMKEF OTCQX International Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 12/31/2019 Indoor Harvest Corp. INQD OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 12/31/2019

Caveat Emptor – December 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Current Market Change Date

Firebrand Financial Group, Inc. FFGI Removed Grey Market 12/05/2019

Newleaf Brands Inc. NLBIF Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 12/17/2019















About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

