OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of December

Jan 03, 2020, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of December 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – December 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Original Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date

Hemostemix Inc

HMTXF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/02/2019

Macarthur Minerals Ltd.

MMSDD

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/02/2019

Abacus Health Products Inc

ABAHF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock Exempt

12/03/2019

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc.

UCBB

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

12/04/2019

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

ELXMY

OTCQX International

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/06/2019

Barrian Mining Corp.

BARRF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/06/2019

All For One Media Corp.

AFOM

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

12/10/2019

West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

WCVC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

12/17/2019

Australis Capital Inc.

AUSAF

OTCQX International

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/18/2019

Reign Sapphire Corp

RGNP

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

12/18/2019

Canada Jetlines Ltd.

JETMF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/19/2019

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.

VPTDF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/19/2019

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc.

FTPLF

OTCQX International

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/23/2019

GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards

12/23/2019

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones,S.A.B. de C.V.

MXMTY

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

12/26/2019

Nemaska Lithium, Inc.

NMKEF

OTCQX International

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

12/31/2019

Indoor Harvest Corp.

INQD

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

12/31/2019

Caveat Emptor – December 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Caveat Emptor Status

Current Market

Change Date

Firebrand Financial Group, Inc.

FFGI

Removed

Grey Market

12/05/2019

Newleaf Brands Inc.

NLBIF

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

12/17/2019






About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Jan 03, 2020, 11:00 ET