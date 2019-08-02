OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of July

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of July 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – July 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Original Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date

Elio Motors Inc

ELIO

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

07/01/2019

Kingsmen Resources Ltd.

TUMIF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

07/01/2019

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.

NHEL

OTCQB

Grey Market

SEC Suspension

07/01/2019

Dais Corporation

DLYT

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

07/02/2019

International Leaders Capital Corporation

ILCC

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

07/03/2019

RAIT Financial Trust

RASF, RFTA, RASFN, RFTT, RASFO, RASFP

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

07/03/2019

Meadow Bay Gold Corp.

MAYGF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

07/08/2019

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

MNRLF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

07/10/2019

Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

ASCMB

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bankruptcy

07/12/2019

Thin Film Electronics ASA

TFECF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

07/17/2019

Fortem Resources Inc.

FTMR

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

07/17/2019

Two Hands Corporation

TWOH

OTCQB

Pink Current

Public interest concern

07/18/2019

American Helium Inc.

AHELF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

07/22/2019

GH Cap Inc.

GHHC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

07/23/2019

Caveat Emptor – July 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Caveat Emptor Status

Current Market

Change Date

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc.

CBDC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/01/2019

Befut Global, Inc.

BFTI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/01/2019

Korver Corp.

KOVR

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/01/2019

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.

NHEL

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/01/2019

Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc.

BEAG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/02/2019

Bettwork Industries Inc.

BETW

Added 

Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor

07/09/2019

Element Global, Inc.

ELGL

Added 

Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor

07/09/2019

Vaccex Inc

VCEX

Added 

Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor

07/09/2019

NRP Stone, Inc.

NRPI

Removed

Pink Current

07/12/2019

Powerdyne International, Inc.

PWDY

Added 

Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor

07/12/2019

LifeQuest World Corp.

LQWC

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

07/18/2019

Wellness Matrix Group, Inc.

WMGR

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

07/23/2019

Africa Growth Corporation

AFGC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

Gold Dynamics Corp.

GLDN

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

Gold Lakes Corp.

GLLK

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

Novagen Ingenium Inc.

NOVZ

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

QuantumSphere, Inc.

QSIM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

Shenzhen Yidian Double Way of Innovation

SYDW

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/24/2019

Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

SNTX

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

07/25/2019

5Barz International Inc.

BARZ

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/26/2019

Biohemp International Inc.

BKIT

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/26/2019

EFT Holdings, Inc.

EFTB

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/26/2019

Eagle Mountain Corporation

EMTC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/26/2019

ChatAND Inc

CHAA

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd.

BKCT

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Greenfield Farms Food, Inc.

GRAS

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Hybrid Coating Technologies, Inc.

HCTI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Infrastructure Developments Corp.

IDVC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

MMRGlobal, Inc.

MMRF

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Oro East Mining Inc

OROE

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Silver Hill Mines, Inc.

SLVH

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Sterling Group Ventures, Inc.

SGGV

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/30/2019

Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc.

BSHF

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Blackcraft Cult, Inc.

BLCK

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

CornerWorld Corp.

CWRL

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

DMH International, Inc.

DMHI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd.

ECIGQ

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

MeeMee Media Inc.

MEME

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Seaniemac International, Ltd.

BETS

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Unified Signal, Inc.

UNSI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Zeecol International, Inc.

AMOO

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

Ziwira Inc.

ZWRR

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

07/31/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

