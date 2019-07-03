OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of June 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – June 2019

Company Symbol Original Market Downgraded Market Reason Removal Date TriMetals Mining Inc. TMIBF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 6/3/2019 Plastic2Oil, Inc. PTOI OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/3/2019 Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 ICTV Brands Inc. ICTV OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 MusclePharm Corp. MSLP OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 Players Network (THE) PNTV OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. DGLF OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 Squire Mining Ltd. SQRMF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 6/5/2019 WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. TVTV OTCQB Pink Curent Filing Delinquency 6/5/2019 ABV Consulting Inc. ABVN OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 6/6/2019 MINCO CAP CORP. MGHCF OTCQX International OTCQB Not Penny Stock Exempt 6/7/2019 Hunt Mining Corp. HGLD OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 6/7/2019 Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. MTAFF OTCQX International OTCQB Not Penny Stock Exempt 6/17/2019 Strikeforce Technologies, Inc. SFOR OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 6/18/2019 Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc. BEAG OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 6/20/2019 Wave Sync Corp. WAYS OTCQB Pink Limited Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 6/20/2019 GrandSouth Bancorporation GRRBP OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 6/25/2019 Marifil Mines Ltd. MFMLF OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 6/25/2019 Fatfish Blockchain Ltd. FFTTF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 6/26/2019 Anvia Holdings Corp. ANVV OTCQB Pink Curent SEC Suspension 6/28/2019 JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd. RZZN OTCQB Pink Curent Filing Delinquency 6/28/2019

Caveat Emptor – June 2019

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Market Tier Date Advantis Corporation ADVT added Pink No Information 6/3/2019 Antilia Group Corp AGGG added Pink Limited 6/7/2019 CLIC Technology, Inc. CLCI added Pink Curent 6/17/2019 Profile Solutions, Inc. PSIQ added Grey Market 6/18/2019 American Energy Partners, Inc. AEPT removed Pink Curent 6/19/2019 Revival Inc. TLVA removed Pink Curent 6/19/2019 White Label Liquid, Inc. WLAB added Pink Limited 6/19/2019 Medico International Inc. MDDT added Grey Market 6/20/2019 Newleaf Brands Inc. NLBIF removed Pink Curent 6/21/2019 Anvia Holdings Corp. ANVV added Pink Curent 6/28/2019 Universal Solar Technology, Inc. UNSS added Pink No Information 6/28/2019 Upper Street Marketing, Inc. UPPR added Pink Curent 6/28/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

