OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June
Jul 03, 2019, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of June 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – June 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Downgraded Market
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
TriMetals Mining Inc.
|
TMIBF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
6/3/2019
|
Plastic2Oil, Inc.
|
PTOI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/3/2019
|
Delcath Systems, Inc.
|
DCTH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
ICTV Brands Inc.
|
ICTV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
MusclePharm Corp.
|
MSLP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
Players Network (THE)
|
PNTV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.
|
DGLF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
Squire Mining Ltd.
|
SQRMF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
6/5/2019
|
WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp.
|
TVTV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/5/2019
|
ABV Consulting Inc.
|
ABVN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
6/6/2019
|
MINCO CAP CORP.
|
MGHCF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock Exempt
|
6/7/2019
|
Hunt Mining Corp.
|
HGLD
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
6/7/2019
|
Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.
|
MTAFF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock Exempt
|
6/17/2019
|
Strikeforce Technologies, Inc.
|
SFOR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
6/18/2019
|
Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc.
|
BEAG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest Concern
|
6/20/2019
|
Wave Sync Corp.
|
WAYS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
6/20/2019
|
GrandSouth Bancorporation
|
GRRBP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
6/25/2019
|
Marifil Mines Ltd.
|
MFMLF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest Concern
|
6/25/2019
|
Fatfish Blockchain Ltd.
|
FFTTF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
6/26/2019
|
Anvia Holdings Corp.
|
ANVV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
SEC Suspension
|
6/28/2019
|
JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd.
|
RZZN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filing Delinquency
|
6/28/2019
Caveat Emptor – June 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor Status
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
Advantis Corporation
|
ADVT
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
6/3/2019
|
Antilia Group Corp
|
AGGG
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
6/7/2019
|
CLIC Technology, Inc.
|
CLCI
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
6/17/2019
|
Profile Solutions, Inc.
|
PSIQ
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
6/18/2019
|
American Energy Partners, Inc.
|
AEPT
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
6/19/2019
|
Revival Inc.
|
TLVA
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
6/19/2019
|
White Label Liquid, Inc.
|
WLAB
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
6/19/2019
|
Medico International Inc.
|
MDDT
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
6/20/2019
|
Newleaf Brands Inc.
|
NLBIF
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
6/21/2019
|
Anvia Holdings Corp.
|
ANVV
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
6/28/2019
|
Universal Solar Technology, Inc.
|
UNSS
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
6/28/2019
|
Upper Street Marketing, Inc.
|
UPPR
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
6/28/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
