OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Jul 03, 2019, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of June 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – June 2019

Company

Symbol

Original Market

Downgraded Market

Reason

Removal Date

TriMetals Mining Inc.

TMIBF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

6/3/2019

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

PTOI

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/3/2019

Delcath Systems, Inc.

DCTH

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

ICTV Brands Inc.

ICTV

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

MusclePharm Corp.

MSLP

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

Players Network (THE)

PNTV

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

DGLF

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

Squire Mining Ltd.

SQRMF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

6/5/2019

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp.

TVTV

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filing Delinquency

6/5/2019

ABV Consulting Inc.

ABVN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

6/6/2019

MINCO CAP CORP.

MGHCF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock Exempt

6/7/2019

Hunt Mining Corp.

HGLD

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

6/7/2019

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

MTAFF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock Exempt

6/17/2019

Strikeforce Technologies, Inc.

SFOR

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

6/18/2019

Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc.

BEAG

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

6/20/2019

Wave Sync Corp.

WAYS

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

6/20/2019

GrandSouth Bancorporation

GRRBP

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

6/25/2019

Marifil Mines Ltd.

MFMLF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

6/25/2019

Fatfish Blockchain Ltd.

FFTTF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

6/26/2019

Anvia Holdings Corp.

ANVV

OTCQB

Pink Curent

SEC Suspension

6/28/2019

JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd.

RZZN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filing Delinquency

6/28/2019

Caveat Emptor – June 2019

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor Status

Market Tier

Date

Advantis Corporation

ADVT

added 

Pink No Information

6/3/2019

Antilia Group Corp

AGGG

added 

Pink Limited

6/7/2019

CLIC Technology, Inc.

CLCI

added 

Pink Curent

6/17/2019

Profile Solutions, Inc.

PSIQ

added 

Grey Market

6/18/2019

American Energy Partners, Inc.

AEPT

removed

Pink Curent

6/19/2019

Revival Inc.

TLVA

removed

Pink Curent

6/19/2019

White Label Liquid, Inc.

WLAB

added 

Pink Limited

6/19/2019

Medico International Inc.

MDDT

added 

Grey Market

6/20/2019

Newleaf Brands Inc.

NLBIF

removed

Pink Curent

6/21/2019

Anvia Holdings Corp.

ANVV

added 

Pink Curent

6/28/2019

Universal Solar Technology, Inc.

UNSS

added 

Pink No Information

6/28/2019

Upper Street Marketing, Inc.

UPPR

added 

Pink Curent

6/28/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Jul 03, 2019, 12:00 ET

