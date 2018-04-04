OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Downgraded Market
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc.
|
FSAM
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQX Rules
|
3/26/2018
|
HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
HPPI
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock Exempt
|
3/26/2018
|
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.
|
SBSAA
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Market Cap Deficiency
|
3/15/2018
|
Petroteq Energy Inc.
|
PQEFF
|
OTCQX International
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest Concern
|
3/15/2018
|
Crystal Exploration Inc.
|
CYRTF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
3/29/2018
|
Fortune Valley Treasures, Inc.
|
FVTI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
3/6/2018
|
GREY CLOAK TECH INC
|
GRCK
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
3/5/2018
|
Great Lakes Graphite, Inc.
|
GLKIF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
3/2/2018
|
HD View 360, Inc.
|
HDVW
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
SEC suspension
|
3/3/2018
|
Humanigen, Inc.
|
HGEN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
3/13/2018
|
Mechanical Technology, Inc.
|
MKTY
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease Reporting
|
3/20/2018
|
Sunset Island Group, Inc.
|
SIGO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
3/19/2018
In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.
Caveat Emptor – March 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited
|
AJIA
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/23/2018
|
Anything Technologies Media Inc.
|
EXMT
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
3/16/2018
|
Big Time Holdings, Inc.
|
BTHI
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/9/2018
|
Big Time Holdings, Inc.
|
BTHI
|
removed
|
Pink No
|
3/21/2018
|
Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc.
|
CMOT
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/9/2018
|
Emergency Pest Services Inc.
|
EPSV
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
3/6/2018
|
HD View 360, Inc.
|
HDVW
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
3/2/2018
|
JV Group, Inc.
|
ASZP
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/19/2018
|
Jericho Oil Corp
|
JROOF
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/15/2018
|
Kasten, Inc.
|
KAST
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
3/7/2018
|
Kelvin Medical, Inc.
|
KVMD
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
3/20/2018
|
Lighting Science Group Corp.
|
LSCG
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/9/2018
|
Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
MNZO
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
3/9/2018
|
Mega Win Investments, Inc.
|
MWII
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/23/2018
|
Mistral Ventures, Inc.
|
MILV
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/27/2018
|
New Global Energy Inc
|
NGEY
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
3/19/2018
|
OMDA Oil and Gas, Inc.
|
OOAG
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/27/2018
|
OneLife Technologies Corp.
|
OLMM
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/8/2018
|
Orsus Xelent Technologies, Inc.
|
ORSX
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/8/2018
|
PetroGas Company
|
PTCO
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/20/2018
|
Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc.
|
SHWK
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/15/2018
|
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.
|
STGZ
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
3/16/2018
|
Tristar Acquisition Group
|
TAGP
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/9/2018
|
Virtual Ed Link, Inc.
|
VRED
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
3/20/2018
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-march-300624031.html
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
Share this article