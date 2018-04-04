OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

Company Symbol Original Market Downgraded Market Reason Removal Date Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. FSAM OTCQX U.S. Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQX Rules 3/26/2018 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HPPI OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Not Penny Stock Exempt 3/26/2018 Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. SBSAA OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Market Cap Deficiency 3/15/2018 Petroteq Energy Inc. PQEFF OTCQX International Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 3/15/2018 Crystal Exploration Inc. CYRTF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 3/29/2018 Fortune Valley Treasures, Inc. FVTI OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 3/6/2018 GREY CLOAK TECH INC GRCK OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 3/5/2018 Great Lakes Graphite, Inc. GLKIF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 3/2/2018 HD View 360, Inc. HDVW OTCQB Pink Curent SEC suspension 3/3/2018 Humanigen, Inc. HGEN OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 3/13/2018 Mechanical Technology, Inc. MKTY OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease Reporting 3/20/2018 Sunset Island Group, Inc. SIGO OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 3/19/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – March 2018

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Market Tier Date Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited AJIA added Pink Curent 3/23/2018 Anything Technologies Media Inc. EXMT added Pink Limited 3/16/2018 Big Time Holdings, Inc. BTHI added Pink No

Information 3/9/2018 Big Time Holdings, Inc. BTHI removed Pink No

Information 3/21/2018 Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. CMOT added Pink No

Information 3/9/2018 Emergency Pest Services Inc. EPSV removed Pink Curent 3/6/2018 HD View 360, Inc. HDVW added Grey Market 3/2/2018 JV Group, Inc. ASZP added Pink No

Information 3/19/2018 Jericho Oil Corp JROOF added Pink Curent 3/15/2018 Kasten, Inc. KAST removed Pink Curent 3/7/2018 Kelvin Medical, Inc. KVMD added Grey Market 3/20/2018 Lighting Science Group Corp. LSCG added Pink No

Information 3/9/2018 Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MNZO added Grey Market 3/9/2018 Mega Win Investments, Inc. MWII added Pink No

Information 3/23/2018 Mistral Ventures, Inc. MILV added Pink Curent 3/27/2018 New Global Energy Inc NGEY added Grey Market 3/19/2018 OMDA Oil and Gas, Inc. OOAG added Pink Curent 3/27/2018 OneLife Technologies Corp. OLMM added Pink Curent 3/8/2018 Orsus Xelent Technologies, Inc. ORSX added Pink No

Information 3/8/2018 PetroGas Company PTCO added Pink Curent 3/20/2018 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. SHWK added Pink No

Information 3/15/2018 Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. STGZ added Pink Curent 3/16/2018 Tristar Acquisition Group TAGP added Pink No

Information 3/9/2018 Virtual Ed Link, Inc. VRED added Pink Limited 3/20/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

