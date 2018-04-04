OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March. 

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2018

Company

Symbol

Original Market

Downgraded Market

Reason

Removal Date

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc.

FSAM

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance with OTCQX Rules

3/26/2018

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HPPI

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock Exempt

3/26/2018

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

SBSAA

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Market Cap Deficiency

3/15/2018

Petroteq Energy Inc.

PQEFF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

3/15/2018

Crystal Exploration Inc.

CYRTF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

3/29/2018

Fortune Valley Treasures, Inc.

FVTI

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

3/6/2018

GREY CLOAK TECH INC

GRCK

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

3/5/2018

Great Lakes Graphite, Inc.

GLKIF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

3/2/2018

HD View 360, Inc.

HDVW

OTCQB

Pink Curent

SEC suspension

3/3/2018

Humanigen, Inc.

HGEN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

3/13/2018

Mechanical Technology, Inc.

MKTY

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease Reporting

3/20/2018

Sunset Island Group, Inc.

SIGO

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

3/19/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website.  The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – March 2018

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

Ajia Innogroup Holdings Limited

AJIA

added 

Pink Curent

3/23/2018

Anything Technologies Media Inc.

EXMT

added 

Pink Limited

3/16/2018

Big Time Holdings, Inc.

BTHI

added 

Pink No
Information

3/9/2018

Big Time Holdings, Inc.

BTHI

removed

Pink No
Information

3/21/2018

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc.

CMOT

added 

Pink No
Information

3/9/2018

Emergency Pest Services Inc.

EPSV

removed

Pink Curent

3/6/2018

HD View 360, Inc.

HDVW

added 

Grey Market

3/2/2018

JV Group, Inc.

ASZP

added 

Pink No
Information

3/19/2018

Jericho Oil Corp

JROOF

added 

Pink Curent

3/15/2018

Kasten, Inc.

KAST

removed

Pink Curent

3/7/2018

Kelvin Medical, Inc.

KVMD

added 

Grey Market

3/20/2018

Lighting Science Group Corp.

LSCG

added 

Pink No
Information

3/9/2018

Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MNZO

added 

Grey Market

3/9/2018

Mega Win Investments, Inc.

MWII

added 

Pink No
Information

3/23/2018

Mistral Ventures, Inc.

MILV

added 

Pink Curent

3/27/2018

New Global Energy Inc

NGEY

added 

Grey Market

3/19/2018

OMDA Oil and Gas, Inc.

OOAG

added 

Pink Curent

3/27/2018

OneLife Technologies Corp.

OLMM

added 

Pink Curent

3/8/2018

Orsus Xelent Technologies, Inc.

ORSX

added 

Pink No
Information

3/8/2018

PetroGas Company

PTCO

added 

Pink Curent

3/20/2018

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc.

SHWK

added 

Pink No
Information

3/15/2018

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.

STGZ

added 

Pink Curent

3/16/2018

Tristar Acquisition Group

TAGP

added 

Pink No
Information

3/9/2018

Virtual Ed Link, Inc.

VRED

added 

Pink Limited

3/20/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace.  Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-march-300624031.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

