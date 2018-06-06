OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original
|
Downgraded
|
Reason
|
Removal
|
IDW Media
|
IDWM
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-
|
5/1/2018
|
Lombard Medical,
|
EVARF
|
OTCQX
|
Pink No
|
Bankruptcy
|
5/10/2018
|
Adama
|
ADAC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Alltemp, Inc.
|
LTMP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
American Cannabis
|
AMMJ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Ariel Clean Energy,
|
ACEZ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filing
|
5/2/2018
|
Black Cactus Global
|
BLGI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest
|
5/15/2018
|
Exeo Entertainment
|
EXEO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-
|
5/22/2018
|
First Global Data
|
FGBDF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
FINRA Trading
|
5/9/2018
|
Hui Ying Financial
|
SFHD
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease
|
5/23/2018
|
Leo Motors, Inc.
|
LEOM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Mon Space Net, Inc.
|
MSNI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Next Group
|
NXGH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
OncBioMune
|
OBMP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
PEN Inc.
|
PENC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Park Place Energy
|
PKPL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Petlife
|
PTLF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Non-
|
5/1/2018
|
Premier Holding
|
PRHL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Security Devices
|
SDEV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-
|
5/22/2018
|
Stealth
|
STTH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Talon International,
|
TALN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filing
|
5/22/2018
|
Tempus Applied
|
TMPS/TMPSW
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
XINDA
|
XNDA
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
|
Zoompass Holdings,
|
ZPAS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
5/21/2018
In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.
Caveat Emptor – May 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
24Holdings, Inc.
|
TWFH
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/8/2018
|
Adama Technologies Corp.
|
ADAC
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/23/2018
|
Aladdin International, Inc.
|
ALAD
|
Added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/2/2018
|
All American Gold Corp.
|
AAGC
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/15/2018
|
America Greener Technologies, Inc.
|
AGRNQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
Annabidiol Corp.
|
ACBD
|
Removed
|
Pink Limited
|
5/22/2018
|
Apptigo International Inc.
|
APPG
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
Baltia Air Lines, Inc.
|
BLTA
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/8/2018
|
Blockchain Loyalty Corp.
|
BBLC
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/9/2018
|
COPsync, Inc.
|
COYNQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
COPsync, Inc.
|
COYWQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Enzolytics Inc.
|
ENZC
|
Removed
|
Pink Limited
|
5/3/2018
|
Exxe Group Inc.
|
AXXA
|
Added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/7/2018
|
Exxe Group Inc.
|
AXXA
|
Removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/8/2018
|
FLASR Inc.
|
FLSR
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp.
|
FROT
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Fonon Corporation
|
FNON
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Gawk Inc
|
GAWK
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/2/2018
|
Graphite Corp.
|
GRPH
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/8/2018
|
Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.
|
GTGEF
|
Removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/22/2018
|
Green Innovations Ltd.
|
GNIN
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/15/2018
|
Green Parts International, Inc.
|
GNPT
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Grey Fox Holdings Corp
|
GFOX
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/15/2018
|
Hedgebrook
|
HBRK
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/16/2018
|
Integrated Environmental
|
IEVM
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
JD International Limited
|
JDID
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
Jayhawk Energy, Inc.
|
JYHW
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/16/2018
|
Liberty Coal Energy Corp.
|
LBTG
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/9/2018
|
LongFin Corp.
|
LFIN
|
Added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/24/2018
|
MJ Venture Partners, Inc.
|
MJVP
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/14/2018
|
MJ Venture Partners, Inc.
|
MJVP
|
Removed
|
Pink No
|
5/17/2018
|
MV Portfolios Inc.
|
MVPI
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
Mass Hysteria Entertainment
|
MHYS
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
Mullan Agritech, Inc
|
MHDG
|
Removed
|
OTCQB
|
5/25/2018
|
Mullan Agritech, Inc
|
MHDG
|
Added
|
OTCQB
|
5/24/2018
|
Play LA, Inc.
|
PLLAF
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
Radiant Oil & Gas, Inc.
|
ROGI
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
Red Giant Entertainment Inc.
|
REDG
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/15/2018
|
RenovaCare, Inc.
|
RCAR
|
Removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/4/2018
|
Roomlinx, Inc.
|
MTWO
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Roomlinx, Inc.
|
RMLXP
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Rubicon Financial Incorporated
|
RBCF
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/16/2018
|
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
|
WNDW
|
Removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/2/2018
|
Solaris Power Cells, Inc.
|
SPCL
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
Solo International, Inc.
|
SLIO
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/24/2018
|
Sonora Resources Corp
|
SURE
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/16/2018
|
Stark Naked Bobbers
|
SKKB
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
Stragenics, Inc.
|
ASAB
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
TOA Holdings, Inc.
|
THGS
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
Telidyne Inc.
|
TLDN
|
Removed
|
Pink No
|
5/2/2018
|
Titan Trading Analytics Inc.
|
TITAF
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
Trycera Financial, Inc.
|
TRYF
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
Tungsten Corp.
|
TUNG
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
UBL Interactive, Inc.
|
UBLI
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/24/2018
|
Ultimate Rack Inc.
|
UTMR
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/17/2018
|
Uneeqo, Inc.
|
UNEQ
|
Added
|
Pink Limited
|
5/7/2018
|
Urban Barns Foods Inc.
|
URBF
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/22/2018
|
Urban Hydroponics, Inc.
|
URHY
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/24/2018
|
Well Power, Inc.
|
WPWR
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/25/2018
|
Wikisoft Corp.
|
WSFT
|
Removed
|
Pink No
|
5/8/2018
|
Wikisoft Corp.
|
WSFT
|
Added
|
Pink No
|
5/7/2018
|
XLI Technologies, Inc.
|
XLIT
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
Your Event, Inc.
|
YEVN
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/24/2018
|
Zentric, Inc.
|
ZNTR
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/18/2018
|
ZhongKe Holdings Company
|
ZKCC
|
Added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/7/2018
|
e.Digital Corp.
|
EDIG
|
Added
|
Grey Market
|
5/9/2018
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-may-300661187.html
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
