OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

OTC Markets Group Inc.

June 6, 2018

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May. 

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2018

Company

Symbol

Original
Market

Downgraded
Market

Reason

Removal
Date

IDW Media
Holdings, Inc.

IDWM

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Non-
Compliance with
OTCQX Rules

5/1/2018

Lombard Medical,
Inc.

EVARF

OTCQX
International

Pink No
Information

Bankruptcy

5/10/2018

Adama
Technologies Corp.

ADAC

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Alltemp, Inc.

LTMP

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

American Cannabis
Company, Inc.

AMMJ

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Ariel Clean Energy,
Inc.

ACEZ

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filing
Delinquency

5/2/2018

Black Cactus Global
Inc.

BLGI

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest
Concern

5/15/2018

Exeo Entertainment
Inc

EXEO

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-
Compliance  with
OTCQB
Standards

5/22/2018

First Global Data
Ltd.

FGBDF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

FINRA Trading
Halt

5/9/2018

Hui Ying Financial
Holdings Corp.

SFHD

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease
Reporting

5/23/2018

Leo Motors, Inc.

LEOM

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Mon Space Net, Inc.

MSNI

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Next Group
Holdings, Inc.

NXGH

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

OncBioMune
Pharmaceuticals,
Inc.

OBMP

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

PEN Inc.

PENC

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Park Place Energy
Inc.

PKPL

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Petlife
Pharmaceuticals,
Inc.

PTLF

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Non-
Compliance with
OTCQB
Standards

5/1/2018

Premier Holding
Corp.

PRHL

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Security Devices
International, Inc.

SDEV

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-
Compliance with
OTCQB
Standards

5/22/2018

Stealth
Technologies, Inc.

STTH

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Talon International,
Inc.

TALN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filing
Delinquency

5/22/2018

Tempus Applied
Solutions Holdings,
Inc.

TMPS/TMPSW

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

XINDA
INTERNATIONAL
CORP.

XNDA

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

Zoompass Holdings,
Inc.

ZPAS

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

5/21/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website.  The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – May 2018

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

24Holdings, Inc.

TWFH

Added 

Grey Market

5/8/2018

Adama Technologies Corp.

ADAC

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/23/2018

Aladdin International, Inc.

ALAD

Added 

Pink Curent

5/2/2018

All American Gold Corp.

AAGC

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/15/2018

America Greener Technologies, Inc.

AGRNQ

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

Annabidiol Corp.

ACBD

Removed

Pink Limited

5/22/2018

Apptigo International Inc.

APPG

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

Baltia Air Lines, Inc.

BLTA

Added 

Grey Market

5/8/2018

Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

BBLC

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/9/2018

COPsync, Inc.

COYNQ

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

COPsync, Inc.

COYWQ

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Enzolytics Inc.

ENZC

Removed

Pink Limited

5/3/2018

Exxe Group Inc.

AXXA

Added 

Pink Curent

5/7/2018

Exxe Group Inc.

AXXA

Removed

Pink Curent

5/8/2018

FLASR Inc.

FLSR

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp.

FROT

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Fonon Corporation

FNON

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Gawk Inc

GAWK

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/2/2018

Graphite Corp.

GRPH

Added 

Grey Market

5/8/2018

Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.

GTGEF

Removed

Pink Curent

5/22/2018

Green Innovations Ltd.

GNIN

Added 

Grey Market

5/15/2018

Green Parts International, Inc.

GNPT

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Grey Fox Holdings Corp

GFOX

Added 

Grey Market

5/15/2018

Hedgebrook

HBRK

Added 

Grey Market

5/16/2018

Integrated Environmental
Technologies, Ltd.

IEVM

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

JD International Limited

JDID

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

Jayhawk Energy, Inc.

JYHW

Added 

Grey Market

5/16/2018

Liberty Coal Energy Corp.

LBTG

Added 

Grey Market

5/9/2018

LongFin Corp.

LFIN

Added 

Pink Curent

5/24/2018

MJ Venture Partners, Inc.

MJVP

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/14/2018

MJ Venture Partners, Inc.

MJVP

Removed

Pink No
Information

5/17/2018

MV Portfolios Inc.

MVPI

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

Mass Hysteria Entertainment
Company, Inc.

MHYS

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

Mullan Agritech, Inc

MHDG

Removed

OTCQB

5/25/2018

Mullan Agritech, Inc

MHDG

Added 

OTCQB

5/24/2018

Play LA, Inc.

PLLAF

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

Radiant Oil & Gas, Inc.

ROGI

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

Red Giant Entertainment Inc.

REDG

Added 

Grey Market

5/15/2018

RenovaCare, Inc.

RCAR

Removed

Pink Curent

5/4/2018

Roomlinx, Inc.

MTWO

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Roomlinx, Inc.

RMLXP

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Rubicon Financial Incorporated

RBCF

Added 

Grey Market

5/16/2018

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

WNDW

Removed

Pink Curent

5/2/2018

Solaris Power Cells, Inc.

SPCL

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

Solo International, Inc.

SLIO

Added 

Grey Market

5/24/2018

Sonora Resources Corp

SURE

Added 

Grey Market

5/16/2018

Stark Naked Bobbers

SKKB

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

Stragenics, Inc.

ASAB

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

TOA Holdings, Inc.

THGS

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

Telidyne Inc.

TLDN

Removed

Pink No
Information

5/2/2018

Titan Trading Analytics Inc.

TITAF

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

Trycera Financial, Inc.

TRYF

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

Tungsten Corp.

TUNG

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

UBL Interactive, Inc.

UBLI

Added 

Grey Market

5/24/2018

Ultimate Rack Inc.

UTMR

Added 

Grey Market

5/17/2018

Uneeqo, Inc.

UNEQ

Added 

Pink Limited

5/7/2018

Urban Barns Foods Inc.

URBF

Added 

Grey Market

5/22/2018

Urban Hydroponics, Inc.

URHY

Added 

Grey Market

5/24/2018

Well Power, Inc.

WPWR

Added 

Grey Market

5/25/2018

Wikisoft Corp.

WSFT

Removed

Pink No
Information

5/8/2018

Wikisoft Corp.

WSFT

Added 

Pink No
Information

5/7/2018

XLI Technologies, Inc.

XLIT

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

Your Event, Inc.

YEVN

Added 

Grey Market

5/24/2018

Zentric, Inc.

ZNTR

Added 

Grey Market

5/18/2018

ZhongKe Holdings Company

ZKCC

Added 

Pink Curent

5/7/2018

e.Digital Corp.

EDIG

Added 

Grey Market

5/9/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace.  Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

