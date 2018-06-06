OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

Company Symbol Original

Market Downgraded

Market Reason Removal

Date IDW Media

Holdings, Inc. IDWM OTCQX U.S. Pink Curent Non-

Compliance with

OTCQX Rules 5/1/2018 Lombard Medical,

Inc. EVARF OTCQX

International Pink No

Information Bankruptcy 5/10/2018 Adama

Technologies Corp. ADAC OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Alltemp, Inc. LTMP OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 American Cannabis

Company, Inc. AMMJ OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Ariel Clean Energy,

Inc. ACEZ OTCQB Pink Curent Filing

Delinquency 5/2/2018 Black Cactus Global

Inc. BLGI OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest

Concern 5/15/2018 Exeo Entertainment

Inc EXEO OTCQB Pink Curent Non-

Compliance with

OTCQB

Standards 5/22/2018 First Global Data

Ltd. FGBDF OTCQB Pink Curent FINRA Trading

Halt 5/9/2018 Hui Ying Financial

Holdings Corp. SFHD OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease

Reporting 5/23/2018 Leo Motors, Inc. LEOM OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Mon Space Net, Inc. MSNI OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Next Group

Holdings, Inc. NXGH OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 OncBioMune

Pharmaceuticals,

Inc. OBMP OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 PEN Inc. PENC OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Park Place Energy

Inc. PKPL OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Petlife

Pharmaceuticals,

Inc. PTLF OTCQB Pink Limited Non-

Compliance with

OTCQB

Standards 5/1/2018 Premier Holding

Corp. PRHL OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Security Devices

International, Inc. SDEV OTCQB Pink Curent Non-

Compliance with

OTCQB

Standards 5/22/2018 Stealth

Technologies, Inc. STTH OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Talon International,

Inc. TALN OTCQB Pink Curent Filing

Delinquency 5/22/2018 Tempus Applied

Solutions Holdings,

Inc. TMPS/TMPSW OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 XINDA

INTERNATIONAL

CORP. XNDA OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018 Zoompass Holdings,

Inc. ZPAS OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 5/21/2018

In addition to downgrades, OTC Markets Group designates certain securities as "Caveat Emptor" by placing a skull and crossbones icon next to the stock symbol on the otcmarkets.com website. The Caveat Emptor designation is intended to inform investors that there may be a public interest concern related to the security and that investors should exercise additional care and perform thorough due diligence before making an investment decision. The Caveat Emptor icon is publicly displayed on the www.otcmarkets.com website and is distributed on market data feeds.

Caveat Emptor – May 2018

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Market Tier Date 24Holdings, Inc. TWFH Added Grey Market 5/8/2018 Adama Technologies Corp. ADAC Added Pink No

Information 5/23/2018 Aladdin International, Inc. ALAD Added Pink Curent 5/2/2018 All American Gold Corp. AAGC Added Pink No

Information 5/15/2018 America Greener Technologies, Inc. AGRNQ Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 Annabidiol Corp. ACBD Removed Pink Limited 5/22/2018 Apptigo International Inc. APPG Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 Baltia Air Lines, Inc. BLTA Added Grey Market 5/8/2018 Blockchain Loyalty Corp. BBLC Added Pink No

Information 5/9/2018 COPsync, Inc. COYNQ Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 COPsync, Inc. COYWQ Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Enzolytics Inc. ENZC Removed Pink Limited 5/3/2018 Exxe Group Inc. AXXA Added Pink Curent 5/7/2018 Exxe Group Inc. AXXA Removed Pink Curent 5/8/2018 FLASR Inc. FLSR Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp. FROT Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Fonon Corporation FNON Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Gawk Inc GAWK Added Pink No

Information 5/2/2018 Graphite Corp. GRPH Added Grey Market 5/8/2018 Green 2 Blue Energy Corp. GTGEF Removed Pink Curent 5/22/2018 Green Innovations Ltd. GNIN Added Grey Market 5/15/2018 Green Parts International, Inc. GNPT Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Grey Fox Holdings Corp GFOX Added Grey Market 5/15/2018 Hedgebrook HBRK Added Grey Market 5/16/2018 Integrated Environmental

Technologies, Ltd. IEVM Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 JD International Limited JDID Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 Jayhawk Energy, Inc. JYHW Added Grey Market 5/16/2018 Liberty Coal Energy Corp. LBTG Added Grey Market 5/9/2018 LongFin Corp. LFIN Added Pink Curent 5/24/2018 MJ Venture Partners, Inc. MJVP Added Pink No

Information 5/14/2018 MJ Venture Partners, Inc. MJVP Removed Pink No

Information 5/17/2018 MV Portfolios Inc. MVPI Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 Mass Hysteria Entertainment

Company, Inc. MHYS Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 Mullan Agritech, Inc MHDG Removed OTCQB 5/25/2018 Mullan Agritech, Inc MHDG Added OTCQB 5/24/2018 Play LA, Inc. PLLAF Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 Radiant Oil & Gas, Inc. ROGI Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 Red Giant Entertainment Inc. REDG Added Grey Market 5/15/2018 RenovaCare, Inc. RCAR Removed Pink Curent 5/4/2018 Roomlinx, Inc. MTWO Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Roomlinx, Inc. RMLXP Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Rubicon Financial Incorporated RBCF Added Grey Market 5/16/2018 SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. WNDW Removed Pink Curent 5/2/2018 Solaris Power Cells, Inc. SPCL Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 Solo International, Inc. SLIO Added Grey Market 5/24/2018 Sonora Resources Corp SURE Added Grey Market 5/16/2018 Stark Naked Bobbers SKKB Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 Stragenics, Inc. ASAB Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 TOA Holdings, Inc. THGS Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 Telidyne Inc. TLDN Removed Pink No

Information 5/2/2018 Titan Trading Analytics Inc. TITAF Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 Trycera Financial, Inc. TRYF Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 Tungsten Corp. TUNG Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 UBL Interactive, Inc. UBLI Added Grey Market 5/24/2018 Ultimate Rack Inc. UTMR Added Grey Market 5/17/2018 Uneeqo, Inc. UNEQ Added Pink Limited 5/7/2018 Urban Barns Foods Inc. URBF Added Grey Market 5/22/2018 Urban Hydroponics, Inc. URHY Added Grey Market 5/24/2018 Well Power, Inc. WPWR Added Grey Market 5/25/2018 Wikisoft Corp. WSFT Removed Pink No

Information 5/8/2018 Wikisoft Corp. WSFT Added Pink No

Information 5/7/2018 XLI Technologies, Inc. XLIT Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 Your Event, Inc. YEVN Added Grey Market 5/24/2018 Zentric, Inc. ZNTR Added Grey Market 5/18/2018 ZhongKe Holdings Company ZKCC Added Pink Curent 5/7/2018 e.Digital Corp. EDIG Added Grey Market 5/9/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-may-300661187.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

