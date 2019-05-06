OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

News provided by

OTC Markets Group Inc.

May 06, 2019, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019

Company

Symbol

Original Market

Downgraded Market

Reason

Removal Date

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.

SXEEQ

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

4/2/2019

Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc.

VNRVQ

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

4/2/2019

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

CDBMF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficieny

4/10/2019

Iota Communications Inc.

IOTC

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/10/2019

Fortune Minerals Limited

FTMDF

OTCQX International

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficieny

4/15/2019

Jones Energy, Inc.

JONEQ

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

4/16/2019

Frontera Group Inc.

FRTG

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

4/16/2019

M101 Corp.

MOZO

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards

4/16/2019

ICTV Brands Inc.

ICTV

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

4/17/2019

RTG Mining Inc.

RTGGF

OTCQB

Grey Market

Bid Price Deficiency

4/17/2019

Hunter Oil Corp.

HOILF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Market Cap Deficiency

4/22/2019

Atlas Energy Group, LLC

ATLS

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filed to Cease Reporting

4/25/2019

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

NCPCF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficieny

4/29/2019

Caveat Emptor – May 2019

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor Status

Market Tier

Date

Perkins Oil & Gas Incorporated

OOIL

added

Pink Curent

4/8/2019

Zoom Technologies, Inc.

ZOOM

added

Grey Market

4/18/2019

Dana Resources

DANR

added

Pink No Information

4/26/2019

Omni Health Inc

OMHE

added

Pink No Information

4/26/2019

Bitcoin Generation Inc.

BTGN

added

Grey Market

4/29/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

Also from this source

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Converge Technology Solutions...

OTC Markets Group Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

News provided by

OTC Markets Group Inc.

May 06, 2019, 16:00 ET