OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May
May 06, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Downgraded Market
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.
|
SXEEQ
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
4/2/2019
|
Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc.
|
VNRVQ
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
4/2/2019
|
Cordoba Minerals Corp.
|
CDBMF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficieny
|
4/10/2019
|
Iota Communications Inc.
|
IOTC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
4/10/2019
|
Fortune Minerals Limited
|
FTMDF
|
OTCQX International
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficieny
|
4/15/2019
|
Jones Energy, Inc.
|
JONEQ
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
4/16/2019
|
Frontera Group Inc.
|
FRTG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
4/16/2019
|
M101 Corp.
|
MOZO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
4/16/2019
|
ICTV Brands Inc.
|
ICTV
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
4/17/2019
|
RTG Mining Inc.
|
RTGGF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
4/17/2019
|
Hunter Oil Corp.
|
HOILF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Market Cap Deficiency
|
4/22/2019
|
Atlas Energy Group, LLC
|
ATLS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filed to Cease Reporting
|
4/25/2019
|
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
|
NCPCF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficieny
|
4/29/2019
Caveat Emptor – May 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor Status
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
Perkins Oil & Gas Incorporated
|
OOIL
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
4/8/2019
|
Zoom Technologies, Inc.
|
ZOOM
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
4/18/2019
|
Dana Resources
|
DANR
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
4/26/2019
|
Omni Health Inc
|
OMHE
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
4/26/2019
|
Bitcoin Generation Inc.
|
BTGN
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
4/29/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
Share this article