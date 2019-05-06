OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019

Company Symbol Original Market Downgraded Market Reason Removal Date Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. SXEEQ OTCQX U.S. Pink Curent Bankruptcy 4/2/2019 Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. VNRVQ OTCQX U.S. Pink Curent Bankruptcy 4/2/2019 Cordoba Minerals Corp. CDBMF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficieny 4/10/2019 Iota Communications Inc. IOTC OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/10/2019 Fortune Minerals Limited FTMDF OTCQX International Pink Curent Bid Price Deficieny 4/15/2019 Jones Energy, Inc. JONEQ OTCQX U.S. Pink Curent Bankruptcy 4/16/2019 Frontera Group Inc. FRTG OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 4/16/2019 M101 Corp. MOZO OTCQB Pink Curent Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards 4/16/2019 ICTV Brands Inc. ICTV OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 4/17/2019 RTG Mining Inc. RTGGF OTCQB Grey Market Bid Price Deficiency 4/17/2019 Hunter Oil Corp. HOILF OTCQX International OTCQB Market Cap Deficiency 4/22/2019 Atlas Energy Group, LLC ATLS OTCQB Pink No Information Filed to Cease Reporting 4/25/2019 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. NCPCF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficieny 4/29/2019

Caveat Emptor – May 2019

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Market Tier Date Perkins Oil & Gas Incorporated OOIL added Pink Curent 4/8/2019 Zoom Technologies, Inc. ZOOM added Grey Market 4/18/2019 Dana Resources DANR added Pink No Information 4/26/2019 Omni Health Inc OMHE added Pink No Information 4/26/2019 Bitcoin Generation Inc. BTGN added Grey Market 4/29/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

