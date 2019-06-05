OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019

Company

Symbol

Original
Market

Downgraded
Market

Reason

Removal
Date

Orex Minerals Inc

ORMNF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

5/1/2019

Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

SNPW

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

5/7/2019

Vilacto Bio Inc.

VIBI

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

5/14/2019

Dream Homes & Development Corporation

DREM

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

5/16/2019

GEX Management, Inc.

GXXM

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

5/17/2019

Select Sands Corp.

SLSDF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

5/20/2019

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ACUR

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

AppSoft Technologies, Inc.

ASFT

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

BoxScore Brands, Inc.

BOXS

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Core Lithium Corp.

CORX

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Dthera Sciences

DTHR

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Ener-Core, Inc.

ENCR

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

FCHS

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Image Intl Group Inc.

IMGL

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJNE

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

MCVT

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Nexeon Medsystems Inc

NXNN

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Rebel Group, Inc.

REBL

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

VCSY

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc.

VYEY

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Zenosense, Inc.

ZENO

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

5/20/2019

Five Star Diamonds Ltd.

FVVSF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

5/21/2019

Frelii, Inc.

FRLI

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

5/22/2019

Gopher Protocol, Inc

GOPH

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest Concern

5/22/2019

Logicquest Technology, Inc.

LOGQ

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance 
with OTCQB Standards

5/29/2019

TriMetals Mining Inc.

TMIAF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

5/30/2019

Caveat Emptor – May 2019

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

United Consortium Ltd.

UCSO

added 

Pink No Information

5/1/2019

International Spirits & Beverage Group, Inc.

ISBG

removed

Pink Curent

5/3/2019

Bionovate Technologies Corp.

BIIO

added 

Pink Curent

5/8/2019

Advanced Engine Technologies, Inc.

AENG

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Algiers Bancorp, Inc.

ALGC

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Allegiance Bank of North America (Bala Cynwyd, PA)

ABPA

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Armor Electric, Inc.

ARME

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Avantogen Oncology, Inc.

AVTO

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

BGI, Inc.

BGII

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Bay National Corp.

BAYN

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Blue River Bancshares, Inc.

BRBI

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Canadian Aerospace Group International, Inc.

CASG

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Celexpress, Inc.

CELX

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Central Florida State Bank (Belleview FL)

CEFB

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Chapeau, Inc.

CPEU

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Cortez Community Bank (Brooksville, FL)

COTZ

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

E-data Corp.

EDTA

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Ecoloclean Industries, Inc.

ECCI

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Entertainment Arts, Inc.

ETAR

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

FiberCore, Inc.

FBCE

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

First Banking Center, Inc.

FBCI

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

First Commerce Community Bankshares, Inc.

FCGA

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Georgia Bancshares, Inc.

GABAP

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Georgia Bancshares, Inc.

GABA

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Global eScience Corp.

GSNC

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Golden Age Resources, Inc.

GDAR

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Great Basin Financial Corp.

GBFL

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Home Valley Bancorp Inc.

HVYB

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Independent BancShares, Inc.

IBFL

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Isbre Holding Corp.

ISBH

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Medical Media Television, Inc.

MMTV

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

MetroPacific Bank (Newport Beach, CA)

MPBK

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Mirae Bancorp

MRAB

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Modtech Holdings, Inc.

MODTQ

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Motor Sport Country Club Holdings, Inc.

VIIN

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

National Silver-Lead Mining Co.

NSLM

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Northport Network Systems, Inc.

NNWS

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Penthouse International, Inc.

PHSL

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Primix Corporation

PMXX

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Prineville Bancorporation

PNVL

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Rapidtron, Inc.

RPDT

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Silver Falls Bank (Silverton, OR)

SVFL

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Syringa Bancorp

SGBP

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Systems Technology Associates, Inc.

STAI

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Terra Systems Inc.

TSYI

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Trio Industries Group, Inc.

TRIG

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Ventura County Business Bank (Oxnard, CA)

VCBB

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

digiMedical Solutions, Inc.

DGMS

added 

Grey Market

5/13/2019

Frelii, Inc.

FRLI

added 

Pink Curent

5/22/2019

Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

SNTX

removed

Pink Curent

5/28/2019

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

GRCV

added 

Pink Limited

5/29/2019

Independent Film Development Corp

IFLM

added 

Pink No Information

5/29/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

