OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May
Jun 05, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original
|
Downgraded
|
Reason
|
Removal
|
Orex Minerals Inc
|
ORMNF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/1/2019
|
Sun Pacific Holding Corp.
|
SNPW
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/7/2019
|
Vilacto Bio Inc.
|
VIBI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/14/2019
|
Dream Homes & Development Corporation
|
DREM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/16/2019
|
GEX Management, Inc.
|
GXXM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/17/2019
|
Select Sands Corp.
|
SLSDF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/20/2019
|
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
ACUR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
AppSoft Technologies, Inc.
|
ASFT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
BoxScore Brands, Inc.
|
BOXS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Core Lithium Corp.
|
CORX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Dthera Sciences
|
DTHR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Ener-Core, Inc.
|
ENCR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
|
FCHS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Image Intl Group Inc.
|
IMGL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
MJ Holdings, Inc.
|
MJNE
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.
|
MCVT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Nexeon Medsystems Inc
|
NXNN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Rebel Group, Inc.
|
REBL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.
|
VCSY
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc.
|
VYEY
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Zenosense, Inc.
|
ZENO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
5/20/2019
|
Five Star Diamonds Ltd.
|
FVVSF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/21/2019
|
Frelii, Inc.
|
FRLI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest Concern
|
5/22/2019
|
Gopher Protocol, Inc
|
GOPH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest Concern
|
5/22/2019
|
Logicquest Technology, Inc.
|
LOGQ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance
|
5/29/2019
|
TriMetals Mining Inc.
|
TMIAF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
5/30/2019
Caveat Emptor – May 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
United Consortium Ltd.
|
UCSO
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
5/1/2019
|
International Spirits & Beverage Group, Inc.
|
ISBG
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/3/2019
|
Bionovate Technologies Corp.
|
BIIO
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/8/2019
|
Advanced Engine Technologies, Inc.
|
AENG
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Algiers Bancorp, Inc.
|
ALGC
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Allegiance Bank of North America (Bala Cynwyd, PA)
|
ABPA
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Armor Electric, Inc.
|
ARME
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Avantogen Oncology, Inc.
|
AVTO
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
BGI, Inc.
|
BGII
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Bay National Corp.
|
BAYN
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Blue River Bancshares, Inc.
|
BRBI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Canadian Aerospace Group International, Inc.
|
CASG
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Celexpress, Inc.
|
CELX
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Central Florida State Bank (Belleview FL)
|
CEFB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Chapeau, Inc.
|
CPEU
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Cortez Community Bank (Brooksville, FL)
|
COTZ
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
E-data Corp.
|
EDTA
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Ecoloclean Industries, Inc.
|
ECCI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Entertainment Arts, Inc.
|
ETAR
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
FiberCore, Inc.
|
FBCE
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
First Banking Center, Inc.
|
FBCI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
First Commerce Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
FCGA
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Georgia Bancshares, Inc.
|
GABAP
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Georgia Bancshares, Inc.
|
GABA
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Global eScience Corp.
|
GSNC
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Golden Age Resources, Inc.
|
GDAR
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Great Basin Financial Corp.
|
GBFL
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Home Valley Bancorp Inc.
|
HVYB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Independent BancShares, Inc.
|
IBFL
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Isbre Holding Corp.
|
ISBH
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Medical Media Television, Inc.
|
MMTV
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
MetroPacific Bank (Newport Beach, CA)
|
MPBK
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Mirae Bancorp
|
MRAB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Modtech Holdings, Inc.
|
MODTQ
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Motor Sport Country Club Holdings, Inc.
|
VIIN
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
National Silver-Lead Mining Co.
|
NSLM
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Northport Network Systems, Inc.
|
NNWS
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Penthouse International, Inc.
|
PHSL
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Primix Corporation
|
PMXX
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Prineville Bancorporation
|
PNVL
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Rapidtron, Inc.
|
RPDT
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Silver Falls Bank (Silverton, OR)
|
SVFL
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Syringa Bancorp
|
SGBP
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Systems Technology Associates, Inc.
|
STAI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Terra Systems Inc.
|
TSYI
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Trio Industries Group, Inc.
|
TRIG
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Ventura County Business Bank (Oxnard, CA)
|
VCBB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
digiMedical Solutions, Inc.
|
DGMS
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
5/13/2019
|
Frelii, Inc.
|
FRLI
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
5/22/2019
|
Suntex Enterprises, Inc.
|
SNTX
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
5/28/2019
|
Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
|
GRCV
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
5/29/2019
|
Independent Film Development Corp
|
IFLM
|
added
|
Pink No Information
|
5/29/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
