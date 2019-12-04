OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of November

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of November 2019.



Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – November 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Original Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date

Giggles N' Hugs

Inc. GIGL OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/04/2019

Golden Queen

Mining

Consolidated Ltd. GQMNF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading

Halt 11/04/2019

Advantagewon Oil

Corp. ANTGF OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/05/2019

Ironclad

Encryption

Corporation IRNC OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/05/2019

Predictive

Technology

Group, Inc. PRED OTCQX U.S. Pink Current Public Interest

Concern 11/06/2019

City View Green

Hldgs Inc. CVGRF OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/06/2019

Ecoark Holdings,

Inc. ZEST OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 11/08/2019

Bionomics Ltd. BNOEF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price

Deficiency 11/08/2019

Canntab

Therapeutics Ltd CTABF OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 11/08/2019

Dragon Jade

International Ltd. DGJI OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 11/08/2019

GreenPower

Motor Company

Inc. GPVRF OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 11/08/2019

White Energy

Company Ltd. WECFY OTCQX

International OTCQB Not Penny Stock

Exempt 11/08/2019

GTX Corp. GTXO OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/13/2019

Jakroo Inc. JKRO OTCQB Pink Current Filed to Cease

Reporting 11/13/2019

Harvest Oil & Gas

Corp. HRSTW OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Bid Price

Deficiency 11/15/2019

GeoVax Labs,

Inc. GOVX OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/15/2019

American Energy

Group, Ltd. (THE) AEGG OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 11/18/2019

Freestone

Resources, Inc. FSNR OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 11/18/2019

Advantego

Corporation ADGO OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/19/2019

CloudCommerce,

Inc. CLWD OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/20/2019

Orion

Nutraceuticals

Inc. ORONF OTCQB Pink Current Non-Compliance

with OTCQB

Standards 11/22/2019

Premier

Biomedical Inc BIEI OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price

Deficiency 11/22/2019

Hawkeye

Systems, Inc. HWKE OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 11/26/2019

Quantum

Materials Corp. QTMM OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 11/29/2019



Caveat Emptor – November 2019

Company Ticker

Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Current Market Change

Date

Canal Capital Corp. COWP,

COWPP Added Expert Market - Caveat

Emptor 11/04/2019

Rivex Technology Corp. RIVX Added Pink Current - Caveat

Emptor 11/04/2019

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EAPH Added Grey Market - Caveat

Emptor 11/20/2019

Solei Systems, Inc. SOLI Removed Pink Current 11/26/2019

AirTrona International, Inc. ARTR Added Pink No Information -

Caveat Emptor 11/27/2019

