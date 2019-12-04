OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of November
Dec 04, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of November 2019.
|
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – November 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Current Market
|
Reason
|
Downgrade Date
|
Giggles N' Hugs
|
GIGL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/04/2019
|
Golden Queen
|
GQMNF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading
|
11/04/2019
|
Advantagewon Oil
|
ANTGF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/05/2019
|
Ironclad
|
IRNC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/05/2019
|
Predictive
|
PRED
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
Pink Current
|
Public Interest
|
11/06/2019
|
City View Green
|
CVGRF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/06/2019
|
Ecoark Holdings,
|
ZEST
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
11/08/2019
|
Bionomics Ltd.
|
BNOEF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price
|
11/08/2019
|
Canntab
|
CTABF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
11/08/2019
|
Dragon Jade
|
DGJI
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
11/08/2019
|
GreenPower
|
GPVRF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
11/08/2019
|
White Energy
|
WECFY
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Not Penny Stock
|
11/08/2019
|
GTX Corp.
|
GTXO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/13/2019
|
Jakroo Inc.
|
JKRO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filed to Cease
|
11/13/2019
|
Harvest Oil & Gas
|
HRSTW
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price
|
11/15/2019
|
GeoVax Labs,
|
GOVX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/15/2019
|
American Energy
|
AEGG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
11/18/2019
|
Freestone
|
FSNR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
11/18/2019
|
Advantego
|
ADGO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/19/2019
|
CloudCommerce,
|
CLWD
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/20/2019
|
Orion
|
ORONF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-Compliance
|
11/22/2019
|
Premier
|
BIEI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price
|
11/22/2019
|
Hawkeye
|
HWKE
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
11/26/2019
|
Quantum
|
QTMM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
11/29/2019
|
Caveat Emptor – November 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Current Market
|
Change
|
Canal Capital Corp.
|
COWP,
|
Added
|
Expert Market - Caveat
|
11/04/2019
|
Rivex Technology Corp.
|
RIVX
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat
|
11/04/2019
|
Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
EAPH
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat
|
11/20/2019
|
Solei Systems, Inc.
|
SOLI
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
11/26/2019
|
AirTrona International, Inc.
|
ARTR
|
Added
|
Pink No Information -
|
11/27/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
