OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2018

Company Symbol Original

Market Downgraded

Market Reason Removal Date Change Financial Ltd. CNGFF OTCQX

International Pink Curent Non-Compliance

with OTCQX Rules 10/1/2018 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. ATTBF OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest

Concern 10/2/2018 Cuentas Inc. CUEN OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 10/2/2018 DKG Capital Inc. DKGH OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 10/2/2018 NOWNEWS DIGITAL MEDIA

TECHNOLOGY CO LTD NDMT OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 10/2/2018 Players Network (THE) PNTV OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 10/2/2018 Right On Brands, Inc. RTON OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 10/2/2018 LottoGopher Holdings, Inc. LTTGF OTCQB Pink Curent FINRA Trading Halt 10/5/2018 CannAwake Corporation CANX OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing Delinquency 10/6/2018 Atlas Blockchain Group Inc. ATLEF OTCQB Pink Curent FINRA Trading Halt 10/16/2018 Sustainable Projects Group Inc. SPGX OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing Delinquency 10/17/2018 AG&E Holdings, Inc. AGNUQ OTCQB Pink Curent Bankruptcy 10/19/2018 Benz Mining Corp BENZF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 10/20/2018 Aerkomm Inc. AKOM OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Non-Compliance

with OTCQX Rules 10/23/2018 Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. ALLMQ OTCQB Pink Curent Bankruptcy 10/24/2018 Theralase Technologies Inc. TLTFF OTCQX

International OTCQB Non-Compliance

with OTCQX Rules 10/24/2018 Broadway Gold Mng Ltd BDWYF OTCQB Pink Curent FINRA Trading Halt 10/26/2018 Sunvalley Solar, Inc. SSOL OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease

Reporting 10/30/2018 Yummies, Inc. YUMM OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance

with OTCQB

Standards 10/30/2018

Caveat Emptor – October 2018

Company Symbol Caveat

Emptor

Status Market Tier Date Uneeqo, Inc. UNEQ removed Pink Curent 10/3/2018 OneLife Technologies Corp. OLMM added Grey Market 10/9/2018 New Age Farm NWGFF added Pink Curent 10/19/2018 American Retail Group, Inc. ARGB added Grey Market 10/22/2018 Frontera Investment, Inc. FRNV added Pink No

Information 10/22/2018 Anything Technologies Media Inc. EXMT removed Pink Curent 10/24/2018 Moregain Pictures, Inc. MGPC removed Pink Curent 10/29/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

