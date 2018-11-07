OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Nov 06, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October. 

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2018

Company

Symbol

Original
Market

Downgraded
Market

Reason

Removal Date

Change Financial Ltd.

CNGFF

OTCQX
International

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance
with OTCQX Rules

10/1/2018

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

ATTBF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Public Interest
Concern

10/2/2018

Cuentas Inc.

CUEN

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

10/2/2018

DKG Capital Inc.

DKGH

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

10/2/2018

NOWNEWS DIGITAL MEDIA
TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

NDMT

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

10/2/2018

Players Network (THE)

PNTV

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

10/2/2018

Right On Brands, Inc.

RTON

OTCQB

Pink Limited

Filing Delinquency

10/2/2018

LottoGopher Holdings, Inc.

LTTGF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

FINRA Trading Halt

10/5/2018

CannAwake Corporation

CANX

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing Delinquency

10/6/2018

Atlas Blockchain Group Inc.

ATLEF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

FINRA Trading Halt

10/16/2018

Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

SPGX

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing Delinquency

10/17/2018

AG&E Holdings, Inc.

AGNUQ

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

10/19/2018

Benz Mining Corp

BENZF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price Deficiency

10/20/2018

Aerkomm Inc.

AKOM

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Non-Compliance
with OTCQX Rules

10/23/2018

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.

ALLMQ

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bankruptcy

10/24/2018

Theralase Technologies Inc.

TLTFF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Non-Compliance
with OTCQX Rules

10/24/2018

Broadway Gold Mng Ltd

BDWYF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

FINRA Trading Halt

10/26/2018

Sunvalley Solar, Inc.

SSOL

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease
Reporting

10/30/2018

Yummies, Inc.

YUMM

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Non-Compliance
with OTCQB
Standards

10/30/2018

Caveat Emptor – October 2018

Company

Symbol

Caveat
Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

Uneeqo, Inc.

UNEQ

removed

Pink Curent

10/3/2018

OneLife Technologies Corp.

OLMM

added 

Grey Market

10/9/2018

New Age Farm

NWGFF

added 

Pink Curent

10/19/2018

American Retail Group, Inc.

ARGB

added 

Grey Market

10/22/2018

Frontera Investment, Inc.

FRNV

added 

Pink No
Information

10/22/2018

Anything Technologies Media Inc.

EXMT

removed

Pink Curent

10/24/2018

Moregain Pictures, Inc.

MGPC

removed

Pink Curent

10/29/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

