OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October
Nov 06, 2018, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original
|
Downgraded
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
Change Financial Ltd.
|
CNGFF
|
OTCQX
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance
|
10/1/2018
|
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.
|
ATTBF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Public Interest
|
10/2/2018
|
Cuentas Inc.
|
CUEN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/2/2018
|
DKG Capital Inc.
|
DKGH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/2/2018
|
NOWNEWS DIGITAL MEDIA
|
NDMT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/2/2018
|
Players Network (THE)
|
PNTV
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/2/2018
|
Right On Brands, Inc.
|
RTON
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Limited
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/2/2018
|
LottoGopher Holdings, Inc.
|
LTTGF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
10/5/2018
|
CannAwake Corporation
|
CANX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/6/2018
|
Atlas Blockchain Group Inc.
|
ATLEF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
10/16/2018
|
Sustainable Projects Group Inc.
|
SPGX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/17/2018
|
AG&E Holdings, Inc.
|
AGNUQ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
10/19/2018
|
Benz Mining Corp
|
BENZF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
10/20/2018
|
Aerkomm Inc.
|
AKOM
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Non-Compliance
|
10/23/2018
|
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.
|
ALLMQ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bankruptcy
|
10/24/2018
|
Theralase Technologies Inc.
|
TLTFF
|
OTCQX
|
OTCQB
|
Non-Compliance
|
10/24/2018
|
Broadway Gold Mng Ltd
|
BDWYF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
10/26/2018
|
Sunvalley Solar, Inc.
|
SSOL
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease
|
10/30/2018
|
Yummies, Inc.
|
YUMM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Non-Compliance
|
10/30/2018
Caveat Emptor – October 2018
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
Uneeqo, Inc.
|
UNEQ
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
10/3/2018
|
OneLife Technologies Corp.
|
OLMM
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
10/9/2018
|
New Age Farm
|
NWGFF
|
added
|
Pink Curent
|
10/19/2018
|
American Retail Group, Inc.
|
ARGB
|
added
|
Grey Market
|
10/22/2018
|
Frontera Investment, Inc.
|
FRNV
|
added
|
Pink No
|
10/22/2018
|
Anything Technologies Media Inc.
|
EXMT
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
10/24/2018
|
Moregain Pictures, Inc.
|
MGPC
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
10/29/2018
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
Share this article