OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Original Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date Captor Capital Corp. CPTRF OTCQX International Pink Current Filing Delinquency 10/01/2019 FieldPoint Petroleum Corp. FPPP OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 10/02/2019 SAExploration Holdings, Inc. SXPLW OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 10/02/2019 Sterling Consolidated Corp STCC OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 10/02/2019 Wunong Asia Pacific Company Limited AITA OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 10/02/2019 JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd. RZZN OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 10/03/2019 SBD Capital Corp. SBDCF OTCQB Pink Current Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 10/04/2019 Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Market Cap Deficiency 10/07/2019 XSport Global, Inc. XSPT OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 10/14/2019 U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. USRM OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 10/15/2019 Liberty One Lithium Corp. LRTTF OTCQB Pink Current Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 10/18/2019 Neutra Corp. NTRR OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 10/22/2019 Quad M Solutions Inc. MMMM OTCQB Pink Current Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards 10/23/2019 Dionymed Brands Inc. DYMEF OTCQB Pink Current Bankruptcy 10/31/2019

Caveat Emptor – October 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Caveat

Emptor Status Current Market Change Date GP Solutions, Inc. GWPD Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 10/03/2019 Easylink Solutions Corp. ESYL Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 10/07/2019 Phoenix Apps, Inc. PXPP Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 10/07/2019 Hemp Naturals Inc. HPMM Removed Pink Current 10/08/2019 Newleaf Brands Inc. NLBIF Removed Pink Current 10/08/2019 Kbridge Energy Corp. BMMCF Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 10/11/2019 Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc. SWNM Added Expert Market - Caveat Emptor 10/24/2019 Starcore International Mines, Ltd. SHVLF Removed Pink Current 10/28/2019 Formcap Corp. FRMC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 10/31/2019 FullNet Communications, Inc. FULO Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 10/31/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

