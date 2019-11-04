OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Original Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date

Captor Capital Corp.

CPTRF

OTCQX International

Pink Current

Filing Delinquency

10/01/2019

FieldPoint Petroleum Corp.

FPPP

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

10/02/2019

SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

SXPLW

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

10/02/2019

Sterling Consolidated Corp

STCC

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

10/02/2019

Wunong Asia Pacific Company Limited

AITA

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

10/02/2019

JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd.

RZZN

OTCQB

Pink No Information

Filing Delinquency

10/03/2019

SBD Capital Corp.

SBDCF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

10/04/2019

Zoned Properties, Inc.

ZDPY

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Market Cap Deficiency

10/07/2019

XSport Global, Inc.

XSPT

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

10/14/2019

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

USRM

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

10/15/2019

Liberty One Lithium Corp.

LRTTF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

10/18/2019

Neutra Corp.

NTRR

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

10/22/2019

Quad M Solutions Inc.

MMMM

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-Compliance  with OTCQB Standards

10/23/2019

Dionymed Brands Inc.

DYMEF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bankruptcy

10/31/2019

Caveat Emptor – October 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Caveat
Emptor Status

Current Market

Change Date

GP Solutions, Inc.

GWPD

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

10/03/2019

Easylink Solutions Corp.

ESYL

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

10/07/2019

Phoenix Apps, Inc.

PXPP

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

10/07/2019

Hemp Naturals Inc.

HPMM

Removed

Pink Current

10/08/2019

Newleaf Brands Inc.

NLBIF

Removed

Pink Current

10/08/2019

Kbridge Energy Corp.

BMMCF

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

10/11/2019

Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc.

SWNM

Added 

Expert Market - Caveat Emptor

10/24/2019

Starcore International Mines, Ltd.

SHVLF

Removed

Pink Current

10/28/2019

Formcap Corp.

FRMC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

10/31/2019

FullNet Communications, Inc.

FULO

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat Emptor

10/31/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

