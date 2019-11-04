OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October
Nov 04, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Current Market
|
Reason
|
Downgrade Date
|
Captor Capital Corp.
|
CPTRF
|
OTCQX International
|
Pink Current
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/01/2019
|
FieldPoint Petroleum Corp.
|
FPPP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/02/2019
|
SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
|
SXPLW
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/02/2019
|
Sterling Consolidated Corp
|
STCC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/02/2019
|
Wunong Asia Pacific Company Limited
|
AITA
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/02/2019
|
JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd.
|
RZZN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
10/03/2019
|
SBD Capital Corp.
|
SBDCF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
10/04/2019
|
Zoned Properties, Inc.
|
ZDPY
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Market Cap Deficiency
|
10/07/2019
|
XSport Global, Inc.
|
XSPT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
10/14/2019
|
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
|
USRM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
10/15/2019
|
Liberty One Lithium Corp.
|
LRTTF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
10/18/2019
|
Neutra Corp.
|
NTRR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
10/22/2019
|
Quad M Solutions Inc.
|
MMMM
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
10/23/2019
|
Dionymed Brands Inc.
|
DYMEF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bankruptcy
|
10/31/2019
Caveat Emptor – October 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Caveat
|
Current Market
|
Change Date
|
GP Solutions, Inc.
|
GWPD
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
10/03/2019
|
Easylink Solutions Corp.
|
ESYL
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
10/07/2019
|
Phoenix Apps, Inc.
|
PXPP
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
10/07/2019
|
Hemp Naturals Inc.
|
HPMM
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
10/08/2019
|
Newleaf Brands Inc.
|
NLBIF
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
10/08/2019
|
Kbridge Energy Corp.
|
BMMCF
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
10/11/2019
|
Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc.
|
SWNM
|
Added
|
Expert Market - Caveat Emptor
|
10/24/2019
|
Starcore International Mines, Ltd.
|
SHVLF
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
10/28/2019
|
Formcap Corp.
|
FRMC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
10/31/2019
|
FullNet Communications, Inc.
|
FULO
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
10/31/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
