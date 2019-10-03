OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of September

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of September 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – September 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Original Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date

Petroshare Corp

PRHRQ

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bankruptcy

09/05/2019

Vivic Corp.

VIVC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards

09/05/2019

The Coffeesmiths Collective Inc.

COFE

OTCQB

Pink Current

Public Interest Concern

09/10/2019

Crownia Holdings Ltd.

CWNHF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading Halt

09/11/2019

NuLegacy Gold Corporation

NULGF

OTCQX International

OTCQB

Bid Price Deficiency

09/12/2019

Beyond Commerce, Inc.

BYOC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

09/13/2019

Poverty Dignified, Inc.

PVDG

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

09/16/2019

TransAKT Ltd.

TAKD

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filed to Cease Reporting

09/16/2019

ABCO Energy, Inc.

ABCE

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price Deficiency

09/25/2019

Caveat Emptor – September 2019

Company

Ticker Symbol

Caveat Emptor Status

Current Market

Change Date

Hengyi International Industries Group Inc.

HYIG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/04/2019

Jacobs Financial Group, Inc.

JFGI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/04/2019

Ranger Gold Corp.

RNGC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/04/2019

Tongli Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc.

TGLP

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/04/2019

Vansen Pharma Inc.

VNSN

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/04/2019

Black Stallion Oil & Gas Inc.

BLKG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/05/2019

Eco-Shift Power Corp.

ECOP

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/05/2019

Cannabis Science, Inc.

CBIS

Added 

Expert Market-Caveat Emptor

09/05/2019

IDdriven, Inc.

IDDR

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/06/2019

ERHC Energy Inc.

ERHE

Added 

Expert Market-Caveat Emptor

09/06/2019

N-Viro International Corp.

NVIC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/10/2019

NXChain Inc.

NXCN

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/10/2019

Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

NXES

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/10/2019

Rock Energy Resources, Inc.

RCKE

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/10/2019

SoOum, Corp.

SOUM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/10/2019

Big Tree Group, Inc.

BIGG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/11/2019

Grilled Cheese Truck, Inc.

GRLD

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/11/2019

TN-K Energy Group, Inc.

TNKY

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/11/2019

Total Sports Media, Inc.

TSMI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/11/2019

VinCompass Corp.

VCPS

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/11/2019

Blockchain Solutions Inc.

BLCS

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/12/2019

Global Immune Technologies Inc.

GIMU

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/12/2019

Sputnik Enterprises, Inc.

SPNI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/12/2019

Aurum, Inc.

AURM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc.

ESPH

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

Gyrotron Technology Inc

GYTI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

INNOCOM Technology Holdings, Inc.

INCM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

Nation Energy, Inc.

NEGY

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

The Pulse Beverage Corp.

PLSB

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

Ystrategies Corp.

YSTR

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/13/2019

Apollo Solar Energy, Inc.

ASOE

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/17/2019

Cirque Energy Inc.

CRQE

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/17/2019

Millennium Healthcare, Inc.

MHCC

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/17/2019

Shenzhen-ZhongRong Morgan Investment

ZRMG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/17/2019

Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc.

SWET

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/17/2019

LNPR GROUP INC.

LNPR

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/18/2019

Leo Motors, Inc.

LEOM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/18/2019

PeerLogix, Inc.

LOGX

Added 

Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor

09/23/2019

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd.

CHOPF

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/24/2019

LifeQuest World Corp.

LQWC

Removed

Pink Current

09/24/2019

Flikmedia, Inc.

FLKM

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

Green Ballast Inc

GBLL

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

Lithium Exploration Group, Inc.

LEXG

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

Seen On Screen TV, Inc.

SONT

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

Stadium Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

SEHI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

The Pulse Network, Inc.

TPNI

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat Emptor

09/25/2019

Empire Global Gaming Inc

EPGG

Removed

Pink Current

09/27/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

