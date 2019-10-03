OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of September

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of September 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – September 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Original Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date Petroshare Corp PRHRQ OTCQB Pink Current Bankruptcy 09/05/2019 Vivic Corp. VIVC OTCQB Pink Current Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards 09/05/2019 The Coffeesmiths Collective Inc. COFE OTCQB Pink Current Public Interest Concern 09/10/2019 Crownia Holdings Ltd. CWNHF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 09/11/2019 NuLegacy Gold Corporation NULGF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 09/12/2019 Beyond Commerce, Inc. BYOC OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 09/13/2019 Poverty Dignified, Inc. PVDG OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 09/16/2019 TransAKT Ltd. TAKD OTCQB Pink Current Filed to Cease Reporting 09/16/2019 ABCO Energy, Inc. ABCE OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 09/25/2019

Caveat Emptor – September 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Current Market Change Date Hengyi International Industries Group Inc. HYIG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/04/2019 Jacobs Financial Group, Inc. JFGI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/04/2019 Ranger Gold Corp. RNGC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/04/2019 Tongli Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. TGLP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/04/2019 Vansen Pharma Inc. VNSN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/04/2019 Black Stallion Oil & Gas Inc. BLKG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/05/2019 Eco-Shift Power Corp. ECOP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/05/2019 Cannabis Science, Inc. CBIS Added Expert Market-Caveat Emptor 09/05/2019 IDdriven, Inc. IDDR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/06/2019 ERHC Energy Inc. ERHE Added Expert Market-Caveat Emptor 09/06/2019 N-Viro International Corp. NVIC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/10/2019 NXChain Inc. NXCN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/10/2019 Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc. NXES Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/10/2019 Rock Energy Resources, Inc. RCKE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/10/2019 SoOum, Corp. SOUM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/10/2019 Big Tree Group, Inc. BIGG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/11/2019 Grilled Cheese Truck, Inc. GRLD Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/11/2019 TN-K Energy Group, Inc. TNKY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/11/2019 Total Sports Media, Inc. TSMI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/11/2019 VinCompass Corp. VCPS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/11/2019 Blockchain Solutions Inc. BLCS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/12/2019 Global Immune Technologies Inc. GIMU Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/12/2019 Sputnik Enterprises, Inc. SPNI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/12/2019 Aurum, Inc. AURM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ESPH Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 Gyrotron Technology Inc GYTI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 INNOCOM Technology Holdings, Inc. INCM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 Nation Energy, Inc. NEGY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 The Pulse Beverage Corp. PLSB Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 Ystrategies Corp. YSTR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/13/2019 Apollo Solar Energy, Inc. ASOE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/17/2019 Cirque Energy Inc. CRQE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/17/2019 Millennium Healthcare, Inc. MHCC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/17/2019 Shenzhen-ZhongRong Morgan Investment ZRMG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/17/2019 Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc. SWET Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/17/2019 LNPR GROUP INC. LNPR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/18/2019 Leo Motors, Inc. LEOM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/18/2019 PeerLogix, Inc. LOGX Added Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor 09/23/2019 China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. CHOPF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/24/2019 LifeQuest World Corp. LQWC Removed Pink Current 09/24/2019 Flikmedia, Inc. FLKM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 Green Ballast Inc GBLL Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. LEXG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 Seen On Screen TV, Inc. SONT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 Stadium Entertainment Holdings, Inc. SEHI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 The Pulse Network, Inc. TPNI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 09/25/2019 Empire Global Gaming Inc EPGG Removed Pink Current 09/27/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

