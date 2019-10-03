OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of September
Oct 03, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of September 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – September 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Current Market
|
Reason
|
Downgrade Date
|
Petroshare Corp
|
PRHRQ
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bankruptcy
|
09/05/2019
|
Vivic Corp.
|
VIVC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Non-compliance with OTCQB Standards
|
09/05/2019
|
The Coffeesmiths Collective Inc.
|
COFE
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Public Interest Concern
|
09/10/2019
|
Crownia Holdings Ltd.
|
CWNHF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
09/11/2019
|
NuLegacy Gold Corporation
|
NULGF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
09/12/2019
|
Beyond Commerce, Inc.
|
BYOC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
09/13/2019
|
Poverty Dignified, Inc.
|
PVDG
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
09/16/2019
|
TransAKT Ltd.
|
TAKD
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Filed to Cease Reporting
|
09/16/2019
|
ABCO Energy, Inc.
|
ABCE
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
09/25/2019
Caveat Emptor – September 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor Status
|
Current Market
|
Change Date
|
Hengyi International Industries Group Inc.
|
HYIG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/04/2019
|
Jacobs Financial Group, Inc.
|
JFGI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/04/2019
|
Ranger Gold Corp.
|
RNGC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/04/2019
|
Tongli Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc.
|
TGLP
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/04/2019
|
Vansen Pharma Inc.
|
VNSN
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/04/2019
|
Black Stallion Oil & Gas Inc.
|
BLKG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/05/2019
|
Eco-Shift Power Corp.
|
ECOP
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/05/2019
|
Cannabis Science, Inc.
|
CBIS
|
Added
|
Expert Market-Caveat Emptor
|
09/05/2019
|
IDdriven, Inc.
|
IDDR
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/06/2019
|
ERHC Energy Inc.
|
ERHE
|
Added
|
Expert Market-Caveat Emptor
|
09/06/2019
|
N-Viro International Corp.
|
NVIC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/10/2019
|
NXChain Inc.
|
NXCN
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/10/2019
|
Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
|
NXES
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/10/2019
|
Rock Energy Resources, Inc.
|
RCKE
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/10/2019
|
SoOum, Corp.
|
SOUM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/10/2019
|
Big Tree Group, Inc.
|
BIGG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/11/2019
|
Grilled Cheese Truck, Inc.
|
GRLD
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/11/2019
|
TN-K Energy Group, Inc.
|
TNKY
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/11/2019
|
Total Sports Media, Inc.
|
TSMI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/11/2019
|
VinCompass Corp.
|
VCPS
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/11/2019
|
Blockchain Solutions Inc.
|
BLCS
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/12/2019
|
Global Immune Technologies Inc.
|
GIMU
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/12/2019
|
Sputnik Enterprises, Inc.
|
SPNI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/12/2019
|
Aurum, Inc.
|
AURM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
Ecosphere Technologies, Inc.
|
ESPH
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
Gyrotron Technology Inc
|
GYTI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
INNOCOM Technology Holdings, Inc.
|
INCM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
Nation Energy, Inc.
|
NEGY
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
The Pulse Beverage Corp.
|
PLSB
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
Ystrategies Corp.
|
YSTR
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/13/2019
|
Apollo Solar Energy, Inc.
|
ASOE
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/17/2019
|
Cirque Energy Inc.
|
CRQE
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/17/2019
|
Millennium Healthcare, Inc.
|
MHCC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/17/2019
|
Shenzhen-ZhongRong Morgan Investment
|
ZRMG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/17/2019
|
Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc.
|
SWET
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/17/2019
|
LNPR GROUP INC.
|
LNPR
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/18/2019
|
Leo Motors, Inc.
|
LEOM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/18/2019
|
PeerLogix, Inc.
|
LOGX
|
Added
|
Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor
|
09/23/2019
|
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd.
|
CHOPF
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/24/2019
|
LifeQuest World Corp.
|
LQWC
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
09/24/2019
|
Flikmedia, Inc.
|
FLKM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
Green Ballast Inc
|
GBLL
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
Lithium Exploration Group, Inc.
|
LEXG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
Seen On Screen TV, Inc.
|
SONT
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
Stadium Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
|
SEHI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
The Pulse Network, Inc.
|
TPNI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
09/25/2019
|
Empire Global Gaming Inc
|
EPGG
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
09/27/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
