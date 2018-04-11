OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 0.8% in the first quarter. Thirty-six new companies were added to the index, including American Shipping Company (OTCQX: ASCJF), BNK Petroleum, Inc. (OTCQX: BNKPF), Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: PTOTF), South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) and The Trendlines Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TRNLY). Twenty companies were removed from the index, including Novume Solutions which graduated to NASDAQ on 1/10/18, Lithium Americas which graduated to NYSE on 1/25/2018, FNCB Bancorp which graduated to Nasdaq on 3/5/2018, and VirTra which graduated to NASDAQ on 3/29/2018.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was down 0.7% for the quarter. Four companies were added to the index, including MPM Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MPMQ), OCI N.V. (OTCQX: OCINY), Software AG (OTCQX: STWRY) and Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: WACLY). One company was removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, fell 1.2% in the quarter. Eight new companies were added to the index and 2 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 4.7% in the quarter. Five companies were added to the index in the quarter and 5 companies were removed. The five banks added were: CAB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CABF), Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG), South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK), Trinity Capital Corporation (OTCQX: TRIN), and VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VSBN)

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was down 0.7% for the quarter. Thirty-two companies were added to the index and 5 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was down 7.4% in the first quarter. Twenty-one companies were added to the index and 5 companies were removed. Lithium Americas graduated to the NYSE on 1/25/2018.

The OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was down 8.4% in the first quarter. Nine companies were added to the index and 12 companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 14.2% in the first quarter. One hundred nineteen companies were added to the index and 94 companies were removed.

The OTCM QX ADR 30 Index (.OTCQX30), powered by BNY Mellon DR IndicesSM and comprised of the 30 largest, most actively-traded OTCQX American Depositary Receipts, was down 0.8% in the first quarter. No companies were added or deleted from the index in Q1.

The OTCM ADR Index (.OTCDR), powered by BNY Mellon DR Indices and comprised of ADRs traded on the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink® markets, was unchanged from the previous quarter. Six companies were added to the index and 8 companies were removed.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://otc-ct-otcm-backend-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf



All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

