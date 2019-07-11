OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the second quarter 2019 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifty new companies were added to the index, including: Halo Labs Inc. (OTCQX: AGEEF), BBX Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BBXTB), Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DUOT), Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd. (OTCQX FDMQF), and IEH Corp.Maverix Metals Inc. (OTCQX: IEHC). Thirty-nine were removed from the index, including: Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI), which graduated to NASDAQ on 4/17/2019 and MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) which graduated to NASDAQ on 4/22/2019.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.8% for the quarter. Four new companies were added to the index, including Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX: SMICY). Four companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.7% in the quarter. Thirteen new companies were added to the index and 20 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 0.6% in the second quarter. Fourteen companies were added to the index in the quarter and 17 companies were removed. The fourteen banks added were: CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBBI), Commencement Bank (WA) (OTCQX: CBWA), Century Next Financial Corp. (OTCQX: CTUY), Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCQX:DBIN), ENB Financial Corp. (OTCQX: ENBP), FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FNBT), InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN), Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:KTYB), Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LYBC), Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:MNMB), Pacific Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFLC), Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: RYFL), SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), and White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.4% for the quarter. Twenty-six companies were added to the index and 18 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was down 4.1% in the second quarter. Twenty-one companies were added to the index and 15 companies were removed. Among those added: Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF), Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX: CTSDF), and Medipharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX: MEDIF).

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 19.1% in the second quarter. Twenty-one companies were added to the index and 22 companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 26.0% in the second quarter. Six new companies joined the index. The following companies were added: Halo Labs Inc. (OTCQX: AGEEF), Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: HERTF), Medipharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX: MEDIF), Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) and Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: RDDTF). Five companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 10.9% in the second quarter. One hundred twelve companies were added to the index and one hundred eighteen companies were removed. Among those added include: Alexandria Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: ALXDF), and Dionymed Brands Inc. (OTCQX: DYMEF).

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX Banks, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX Canada, OTCQX Cannabis, OTCQX U.S. Index and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

