OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the third quarter 2019 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 1.25% in the third quarter. Fifty-four new companies were added to the index, including: Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF), Core One Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CLABF), A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCQX: CTAM), 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF), and Overstock.com, Inc. (OTCQX: OSTBP). Thirty-nine were removed from the index, including: Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) which went to NYSE MKT on 9/26/2019 and Alerus Financial Corp. (ALRS) which graduated to NASDAQ on 9/13/2019.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was down 1.02% for the quarter. Four new companies were added to the index: BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQF), Computer Sciences Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (OTCQX: IESFY). Five companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was down 0.8% in the quarter. Twenty-two new companies were added to the index and 12 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 0.5% in the third quarter. Sixteen companies were added to the index in the quarter and 10 companies were removed. The sixteen banks added were: Citba Financial Corp. (OTCQX: CBAF), Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBKM), Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc. (OTCQX: CCNB), California First National Bancorp (OTCQX: CFNB); Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CPKF), Denmark Bancshares Inc. (OTCQX: DMKBA), Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV), Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP), Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY), Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI), Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG), PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ), Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Tri County Financial Group Inc. (OTCQX: TYFG) and U&I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was down 1.2% for the quarter. Thirty-one companies were added to the index and 22 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was down 10.4% in the third quarter. Twenty-seven companies were added to the index and 16 companies were removed. Among those added: Abacus Health Products Inc. (OTCQX: ABAHF), Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQZ: BCEKF), Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF), Roxgold Inc.(OTCQX: ROGFF) and Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (OTCQX: WOWM).

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was down 7.8% in the third quarter. Twenty-seven companies were added to the index and 17 companies were removed. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) which went to NYSE MKT on 9/26/2019 and Alerus Financial Corp. (ALRS) which graduated to NASDAQ on 9/13/2019.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 27.2% in the third quarter. Eight new companies joined the index. The following companies were added: Australis Capital Inc. (OTCQX: AUSAF), Dixie Brands Inc. (OTCQX: DXBRF), Eve and Co Incorporated (OTCQX: EEVVF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: IMLFF), Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL), Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX: TCNNF) and Valens Groworks Corp. (OTCQX: VGWCF). Eight companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 11.7% in the third quarter. One hundred-one companies were added to the index and one hundred-thirteen companies were removed. MRI Interventions Inc. (MRIC) went to NYSE MKT on 7/3/2019, Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) graduated to Nasdaq on 7/31/2019, BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) graduated to Nasdaq on 8/2/2019 and Nephros, Inc. (NEPH) graduated to Nasdaq on 8/14/2019.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

