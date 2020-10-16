OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the third quarter 2020 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifty-one new companies were added to the index, including:

Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: ALLXF); Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCQX: CANSF); Harborside Inc. (OTCQX:HBORF); Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCQX: LONCF); Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: MEDXF); Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY); Unigold Inc. (OTCQX: UGDIF). Thirty-nine were removed from the index, including Corvus Gold (KOR) which graduated to NASDAQ on 8/12/2020 and Siyata Mobile (SYAT) which graduated to NASDAQ on 9/25/2020.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 1.5% for the quarter. Four new companies were added to the index: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY); K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF); PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX: PBTHF) and Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY). One company was removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 2.2% in the quarter. Twenty-two new companies were added to the index including: Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB); Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCQX: DGOCF) and Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC). Twelve companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 3.3% in the third quarter. Ten banks were added to the index in the quarter and eleven companies were removed. The ten banks added were: Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ALBY); Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB); Bank of Idaho Holding Co. (OTCQX: BOID); Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: DLMV); First Farmers Financial Corp (OTCQX: FFMR; Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN); Liberty Bancshares Inc. (OH) (OTCQX: LBSI); Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX: LUMB); Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW) and PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 1.8% for the quarter. Thirty-five new companies were added to the index including: Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: APLIF); Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ABYF); Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCQX: BNCHF); Harborside Inc. (OTCQX: HBORF); Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCQX:LUMIF); Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCQX: NSRXF); Seadrill Limited (OTCQX: SDRLF); Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: TAALF); Tinybeans Group Ltd (OTCQX: TNYYF); Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY) and Talisker Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: TSKFF). Twenty companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 13.6% in the third quarter. Twenty-nine companies were added to the index and nineteen companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 1.2% in the third quarter. Seventeen companies were added to the index and twenty companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 13.9% in the third quarter. Eight new companies joined the index: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: FLOOF); KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) and Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTCQX: VSQTF). Eight companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was up 1.0% in the third quarter. One hundred-twenty-two companies were added to the index and one hundred-eight companies were removed. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) graduated to NASDAQ on 08/14/2020, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) graduated to NASDAQ on 08/24/2020, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) graduated to NASDAQ on 08/28/2020, Sun BioPharma, Inc. (SNBP) graduated to NASDAQ on 08/28/2020, Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) graduated to NASDAQ on 08/31/2020, Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (CRTD) graduated to NASDAQ on 09/11/2020, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) graduated to NASDAQ on 09/18/2020, Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) graduated to NASDAQ on 09/18/2020 and GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) graduated to NASDAQ on 9/25/2020.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

