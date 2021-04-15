OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifty-eight new companies were added to the index, including: AYR WELLNESS INC. (OTCQX: AYRWF); Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: BLSTF); Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX: INBP); Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF); Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF); The Trendlines Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TRNLY), and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Twenty-seven were removed from the index, including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) which graduated to Nasdaq on 1/12/2021 and URBAN-GRO. (UGRO) which graduated to Nasdaq on 2/12/2021. Midas Gold Corp. changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) and graduated to Nasdaq on 2/18/2021. Ferguson Plc (FERG) graduated to NYSE on 3/8/2021.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% for the quarter. Nine companies were added to the index including: Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTCQX: AASZF); Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF); Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW), and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCXQ: TRSSF)

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% in the quarter. Fourteen new companies were added to the index including: Britvic plc (OTCQX: BTVCY); Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX: EDVMF); Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG), and TAG Oil Ltd. (OTCQX: TAOIF)

Fifteen companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 15.9% in the first quarter. Twelve banks were added to the index in the quarter and four companies were removed. The twelve banks added were: Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY); Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCQX: EQFN); Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV); InBankshares, Corp (OTCQX: INBC); JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB); Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCX: MBLU); Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB); Pilot Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: PLBN); Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG); Town Center Bank (IL) (OTCQX: TCNB); Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRVR), and Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCQX: UWHR).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.0% for the quarter. Thirty-one new companies were added to the index including: Apollo Healthcare Corp. (OTCQX: AHCCF); BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX: BBKCF); Earthasia International Holdings Limited (OTCQX: ETIHY); Frontier Lithium (OTCQX: LITOF); Steppe Gold Limited (OTCQX: STPGF) and Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTCQX: VSQTF). Twenty-two companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 11.9% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and eight companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 16.5% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and thirteen companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 26.0% in the first quarter. Eleven new companies joined the index. The eleven companies added were: Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF); TPCO HLDG CORP. (OTCQX: GRAMF); Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF); Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF); Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF); Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX: RWBYF); Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF); TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF); Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCQX: VREOF); WeedMD Inc (OTCQX: WDDMF); Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Eight companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was up 20.3% in the first quarter. One hundred-seven companies were added to the index and sixty-six companies were removed. FingerMotion (FNGR) graduated to OTCQX on 1/7/2021. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/8/2021. Zoetic International PLC (ZOEIF) graduated to OTCQX on 1/8/2021. Tilt Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) graduated to OTCQX on 1/8/2021. Versus Systems (VS) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/15/2021. ComSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/22/2021. AiXin Life International, Inc. (AIXN) graduated to OTCQX on 1/22/2021; Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (INBP) graduated to OTCQX on 1/22/2021; Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRSS) graduated to OTCQX on 1/28/2021; Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/2/2021; Simply Inc. (SIMP) graduated to OTCQX on 2/8/2021; Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/9/2021; MustGrow BioLogics Corporation (MGROF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/12/2021; Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (ATBPF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/16/2021; Amplitech Group Inc. (AMPG) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/17/2021; Greenbox POS (GBOX) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/17/2021; Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/23/2021; BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BBKCF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/23/2021; Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTXF) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/24/2021; Ares Strategic Mining Inc (ARSMF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/2/2021; PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) graduated to NASDAQ on 3/11/2021; Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (TOBAF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/23/2021; Gratomic Inc. (CBULF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/26/2021, and Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) graduated to NASDAQ on 3/29/2021.

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

