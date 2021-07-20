OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the second quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety-two new companies were added to the index, including: AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCQX: ABSSF); Blackrock Silver Corp. (OTCQX: BKRRF); Belo Sun Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BSXGF); Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCQX: CWLPF); Graphite One Inc. (OTCQX: GPHOF) and Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: OBTC). Forty-two were removed from the index, including Virginia National Bankshares (VABK), Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO), and Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) which graduated to NASDAQ in April. In May, New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) graduated to NYSE MKT, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) graduated to NYSE, and Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) graduated to NASDAQ. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) and Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) graduated to NASDAQ in June.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 6.7% for the quarter. Ten companies were added to the index including: AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA (OTCQX: AKCCF);DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (OTCQX: DECPF); Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF)

Seven companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 8.4% in the quarter. Thirty-three new companies were added to the index including: adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY); Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCQX: CWLPF); Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCQX: HCHDF); Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCQX: TKGBY); Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX: WMMVY); Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCQX: ZURVY). Fourteen companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 9.2% in the second quarter. Fourteen banks were added to the index in the quarter and 10 companies were removed. The fourteen banks added were: American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA) (OTCQX: ARBV); Bank of San Francisco (OTCQX: BSFO); CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB); CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK); ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS); GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH); Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI); Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX: LUMB); Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LYBC); Oconee Financial Corp. (OTCQX: OSBK); PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC); Santa Cruz County Bank (CA) (OTCQX: SCZC); Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB); Tri County Financial Group Inc. (OTCQX: TYFG).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 7.8% for the quarter. Forty-two new companies were added to the index including: ABAXX Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: ABXXF); Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: BRCHF); Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHXMF); Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCQX: DMEHF); FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQX: FUNFF); Orexo AB (OTCQX: ORXOY).

Forty-eight companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 4.8% in the second quarter. Fifty companies were added to the index and nineteen companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was down 0.7% in the second quarter. Twenty-seven companies were added to the index and seventeen companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 2.1% in the second quarter. Six new companies joined the index. The six companies added were:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF); GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC. (OTCQX: GDNSF); Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX: TCNNF); Tinley Beverage Co, Inc. (OTCQX: TNYBF); TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCQX: TOBAF) and The Valens Company Inc. (OTCQX: VLNCF). Six companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 8.4% in the second quarter. Two hundred-eleven companies were added to the index including: Aurelius Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: AURQF); Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX); Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: CMPX); Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR); HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA); RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) and Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (OTCQB: STVGF). Ninety-two companies were removed.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

