OTC Markets Group Introduces Canari

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced CanariSM -- a premium web-based tool designed to provide users with a comprehensive view of quantitative compliance data for OTCQX®, OTCQB®, Pink® and Grey Market securities.

Through its intuitive user interface, Canari helps clients quickly access risk scoring metrics and drill down into 110 essential data points at the security level. The tool also provides the latest metrics in aggregate across a range of data points including risk scoring changes, price movement and newly promoted securities.

"The launch of Canari extends the reach of our Compliance Analytics product by offering a user-friendly, web-based tool which allows compliance teams to interact directly with the data that is most relevant to their policies," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "As broker-dealers and financial institutions continuously look to evolve their risk management and compliance processes, it is essential to build and scale products that provide the industry with efficient ways to monitor OTC securities."

Canari allows users to interact with the Compliance Analytics risk scoring system. The methodology considers 19 risk factors including: Caveat Emptor status, Penny Stock Status, Name Changes, Price/Volume Changes, Changes to Shares Outstanding, Shell Risk and Promotion Data, and "Hot Sector" information (Cannabis, Cryptocurrency/Blockchain). All of these risk factors are ranked individually and then aggregated to determine the security's risk score.

To learn more about Canari from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

