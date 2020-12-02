OTC Markets Group Introduces Enhanced Bank Holding Company Y-9 Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced increased functionality of its Bank Holding Company corporate data, commonly referred to as "Y-9" data, to its otcmarkets.com website. This data can prove valuable to investors, as it often contains details of corporate-level financing activity not directly attributable to an operating subsidiary. The new functionality allows users to view historical trending data and charts for each data point within the Y-9. It provides a more contextual view of bank holding company disclosure for the vast majority of the 550 U.S. community banks trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink markets.

The breadth and complexity of Bank Holding Company information can make it difficult to identify the underlying significance or correlations associated with the data. New functionality provides investors with an interactive, more dynamic and intuitive platform for financial analysis. These new data sets expand usability of the current PDF format and the ability to view trends with interactive visualization tools that remove the need for downloading multiple reports and creating individual graphs in excel.

End-users also benefit from the ability to compare and benchmark historical trends with five years of archived bank holding company reports accessible through the "Filings and Disclosure" tab on a security's individual quote page. This data is also available through Canari®, OTC Markets Groups' web-based compliance interface.

"Our latest Bank Holding Company data enhancement demonstrates the agile architecture of Qaravan and its ability to provide scalable integrated data solutions for today's investor community," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "We continue to focus on evolving our community bank datasets and innovating the functionality on OTCMarkets.com to increase efficiency and transparency for retail investors."

Bank Holding Company data is available on bank disclosure pages on OTCMarkets.com and Canari®, OTC Markets Group's web-based compliance interface.

About Qaravan® Inc.

Qaravan is part of OTC Market Group's comprehensive Market Data offerings specifically designed to provide intuitive risk & performance analytics tailored to banking and finance industry professionals. Designed to provide bank management, boards of directors and regulators with an enhanced portfolio of research, reporting, metrics and analytics, Qaravan's data platform includes modules that are relevant across the entire banking ecosystem.

For more information about Qaravan, please visit www.qaravan.com or contact Chris Grant at [email protected]. To learn more about Canari® from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

To learn more about the products and services OTC Markets Group provides for community banks, please contact Laura Hamilton at [email protected].

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OTCM/overview?utm_source=Press%20release&utm_medium=Press%20release&utm_campaign=Qaravan&utm_term=Qaravan OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

